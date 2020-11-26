Auburn beats Saint Joseph's in overtime to open basketball season

In Auburn’s season opener against Saint Joseph’s on Thursday, the Tigers saw the Hawks cut into their comfortable lead again and again. Despite Auburn’s inexperience, the Tigers found a way to finish the job in overtime.
Allen Flanigan came up with a key defensive rebound before Stretch Akingbola followed with an offensive board then fired the ball to Jaylin Williams, who delivered a layup with 1:10 to go to help the Tigers hold off Saint Joseph’s 96-91.
The victory was a hard-fought one for Auburn, which led the Hawks from the 15:15 point in the first half until late in the second half when the Hawks built a lead and the Tigers had to rally to force overtime.
The Tigers needed a late response to even reach the extra session against the Hawks.
Once Jaylin Williams’ second of two free-throw attempts hit its mark to put Auburn ahead 80-78, Saint Joseph’s briefly got the better of the Tigers. Ryan Daly delivered one free throw to cut the Tigers’ lead to one point before Taylor Funk came on strong by hitting two layups over the course of 22 seconds to hand the Hawks a three-point lead with 37 seconds to go.
Flanigan nailed two free throws with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game before Daly hit one additional free throw to put the Hawks up two with 24 seconds left. That’s when Williams came to the rescue again with a dunk that tied the game 84-84 with 13 seconds left in the game.
Devan Cambridge set up the wild final minutes by breaking a late tie by hitting one of two free throws with 2:58 to go in the game when the Tigers got the offensive rebound after the missed shot and Williams delivered another basket. The Tigers’ defensive effort held strong until the Hawks added a layup with 1:45 to go to cut Auburn’s lead to one.
After another crucial Auburn rebound, Williams added one free throw to put the Tigers up two with 1:17 left in the action.
The dramatic close to the game was fitting given the competitive nature of the contest for its entirety.
After the Tigers led by eight at halftime, the Hawks put together yet another threat to Auburn’s second-half lead.
Auburn’s JT Thor drilled a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up eight points within the first two minutes after the break before Saint Joseph’s came right back courtesy Taylor Funk and Daly’s 3-pointers to trim the Tigers’ advantage down to 50-48.
Williams added a pair of buckets and Funk added a dunk in addition to one free throw from Daly before the Tigers really got rolling. Chris Moore brought down a dunk before Justin Powell came up clutch on consecutive 3-pointers to stretch the Tigers’ lead back to 11.
While Several Tigers were crucial parts in the Tigers’ scoring, it was Akingbola who really got the team going in the first half.
After battling back and forth with Saint Joseph’s (0-1, 0-0 A10) through the game’s opening minutes, Akingbola pulled off a shot that turned heads when the 6-foot-10 sophomore drained a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers five points worth of cushion with 10:44 left in the first half. The shot sparked a strong run for Auburn, as Powell and Cambridge came through with three free throws before Williams hit a 3-pointer of his own to put the Tigers up 11.
Auburn’s lead held firm until nearly six minutes left in the first half, when the Hawks’ 3-point shooting suddenly came to life.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had warned during the pregame how dangerous Saint Joseph’s shooting behind the arc was, and Funk and Jack Forrest proved his point. The Tigers’ nine-point was immediately whittled away by two 3-pointers by the duo followed Daly’s layup, leaving Auburn with a one-point advantage.
To the Tigers’ credit, they didn’t let the Hawks linger close for long. Flanigan scored all of Auburn’s six points over the next 2:11 of action to help Auburn go into halftime with an eight-point lead.
Auburn returns to the court at 10 a.m. Friday against No. 1 Gonzaga.
