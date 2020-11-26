Auburn beats Saint Joseph's in overtime to open basketball season

In Auburn’s season opener against Saint Joseph’s on Thursday, the Tigers saw the Hawks cut into their comfortable lead again and again. Despite Auburn’s inexperience, the Tigers found a way to finish the job in overtime.

Allen Flanigan came up with a key defensive rebound before Stretch Akingbola followed with an offensive board then fired the ball to Jaylin Williams, who delivered a layup with 1:10 to go to help the Tigers hold off Saint Joseph’s 96-91.

The victory was a hard-fought one for Auburn, which led the Hawks from the 15:15 point in the first half until late in the second half when the Hawks built a lead and the Tigers had to rally to force overtime.

The Tigers needed a late response to even reach the extra session against the Hawks.

Once Jaylin Williams’ second of two free-throw attempts hit its mark to put Auburn ahead 80-78, Saint Joseph’s briefly got the better of the Tigers. Ryan Daly delivered one free throw to cut the Tigers’ lead to one point before Taylor Funk came on strong by hitting two layups over the course of 22 seconds to hand the Hawks a three-point lead with 37 seconds to go.