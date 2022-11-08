‘Auburn being Auburn’: New AD John Cohen flips the common refrain on its head

AUBURN - John Cohen used a common refrain: “Auburn being Auburn.”

The phrase — Just Auburn being Auburn — is often used online to describe blunders of the athletic department, but Cohen flipped it on its head.

It is the university’s accolades, he said. It’s Heisman Trophy winners. It’s Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley, Shug Jordan and Pat Dye. It’s 22 national championships, and it’s traditions like the eagle flight and rolling Toomer’s Corner.

“In my opinion, that is ‘Auburn being Auburn,’” Cohen said. “I believe in Auburn and love it. War Eagle.”

That was how the new Auburn athletics director, the 16th in the department’s history, closed out his first-ever statement in his new role. Announced Oct. 31 as the school’s next AD, Cohen was officially introduced in a press conference Tuesday.

Cohen comes to Auburn from Mississippi State, where he served as AD for the past seven years. An alumnus of MSU, Cohen played baseball for the Bulldogs and was the program’s head coach for seven seasons before transitioning to an administrative role.

Along with LSU’s Skip Bertman and South Carolina’s Ray Tanner, Cohen is one of a handful of SEC ADs to transition into that role after being a head baseball coach. Cohen also joined a small lineage this week, becoming the third SEC AD to move from MSU to another in-conference institution, along with Florida’s Scott Stricklin and Alabama’s Greg Byrne.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Cohen also spent time at Missouri, Kentucky and Florida as a coach.

“Auburn, believe it or not, is the seventh SEC city I’ve lived in,” Cohen said. “I just feel so privileged. I got to work with (former Florida AD) Jeremy Foley, one of the all-time greats. I got to work with (Kentucky AD) Mitch Barnhart. Scott Stricklin is one of my closest friends. Greg Byrne — Gosh, am I allowed to say this? — is a really, really close friend. We talk on a lot of occasions at 6:30 in the morning when I’m trying to run and he’s trying to walk.

“You take this great information, this great knowledge from other people and you try and weave your way in this world. Nobody gets here alone. It takes a great deal of support from others and I just feel privileged in that space.”

At Auburn, Cohen comes into a bevy of heavy circumstances, being tasked off the bat with hiring a new head football coach. It’s something Cohen, who hired two head football coaches at MSU, called a “long process,” acknowledging he has a list of 58 things in regard to his search, with a priority on fit.

“It starts with culture,” Cohen said. “It starts with X’s and O’s. And it starts with recruiting. Those three things have to be up front, but there’s a whole lot of other things that have to be answered before you get really deep into it.”

Cohen will also chart the department through a changing world that’s highlighted by the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) landscape, too, which he compared to the space race of the 1960s on Tuesday.

“We have to be aggressive,” Cohen said. “It’s the way of the world. We’re going to jump in with both feet. Certainly an incredible foundation has been laid at Auburn University and I’m very proud of that. It makes this position even more appealing.”

As he steps into his role, Cohen said it's been a busy Week 1, and whether it be with coaching hires, NIL or facility improvements, he’s already done a lot of listening.

“I think that’s one of the things about being a little bit more advanced in my career,” Cohen said. “Twenty years ago, I would’ve done a lot less listening and lot more telling, or talking. I’m going to listen. I’m going to listen to our coaches, I’m going to listen to our administrators.”