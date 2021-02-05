Auburn board approves $91.9M football complex

AUBURN -- Auburn University's Board of Trustees approved a new $91.9 million training complex for its football program on Friday.

Planning for the 233,000-square-foot center, to be located at the corner of Samford Avenue and Biggio Drive, has been in the works since 2019. Trustees voted Friday to proceed with the project, which should be complete by late summer or early fall of 2022.

The new center will include:

• 138,100-square-foot operations building,

• a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility

• two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields.

The center was designed jointly by the HOK Architects of Kansas City and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Montgomery. The firms previously teamed up for Clemson University's football operations center, a $55 million complex that opened in 2017 to much attention for its extensive training facilities, barber shop and a slide connecting the first and second floors.

The Auburn project will be financed by university bonds, and the debt will be serviced by athletics department revenues.

Athletics revenues have taken a hit since the March 2020 coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of last year’s spring sports and severely limited seating (and ticket revenues) for Tigers’ football and basketball programs. Some of those losses have been offset by the steep drop in travel and other expenses within the department, according to university officials.