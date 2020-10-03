Auburn can’t keep up in loss to Georgia

"(It was) real frustrating," said Britt, who fought through hand and shoulder injuries and remained in the game. “We feel how it looked."

One of the glaring issues for Auburn early against Georgia was the Tigers’ struggles on third down on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs opened the game by going 5-of-7 on third down. Auburn, meanwhile, failed to move on its first four third-down plays, with the first drive-extending effort coming midway through the second quarter

The Tigers needed a response before intermission, and Nix and the offense finally found one on their final drive before halftime. Nix guided Auburn on a 12-play, 65-yard drive that featured Bigsby’s 19-yard run and a pair of costly penalties on the Bulldogs’ defense to help Auburn get in the red zone.

After getting stopped short of the goal line on third-and-goal, the Tigers trotted out kicker Anders Carlson for a 20-yard field goal that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-3 before the break.

Bigsby delivered several of Auburn’s biggest moments against the Bulldogs. The true freshman showed he was up for the challenge in his first collegiate start, as he rushed for 31 yards and also had 68 receiving yards and 72 kick-return yards.