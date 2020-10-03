Auburn can’t keep up in loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Auburn hit the road on Saturday with the tough challenge of taking on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the task proved too tall far too quickly.
No. 7 Auburn couldn’t keep pace with Georgia in the Tigers’ first road game of 2020, as the Bulldogs built a 24-0 first-half lead to set the stage for a 27-6 loss for Auburn.
The Tigers struggled mightily in stopping the Georgia rushing attack as well as Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who stepped up in his first start and threw for 240 yards and one touchdown.
Auburn’s inability to score a touchdown marked the first time it didn’t find the end zone in a game since the Tigers’ 24-9 loss to Mississippi State in 2018. The loss leaves Auburn (1-1) with its seventh-straight loss to Georgia (2-0) in Athens and seven losses in its last eight meetings with the Bulldogs.
"They won the line of scrimmage. We really got whipped on all three phases. We got out-coached," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. "Our guys competed in the second half, but we didn't get it done. This will be a learning experience for our team. I will say this: we will continue to get better. We'll learn from this.
"We didn't play good. They played good. We've got to learn from it, and we've got to do a better job next week, and that's what we'll do."
The Bulldogs jumped on Auburn on their second drive of the evening, as they made the Tigers pay for a costly targeting penalty that sent safety Smoke Monday to the sidelines and quickly strung together a 10-play, 43-yard drive that ended with Georgia running back Zamir White’s 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Following a quick three-and-out by Auburn, the Bulldogs came right back and tacked on three points courtesy Jack Podlesny’s 21-yard field goal to go up 10-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tigers were still in good standing after the short field goal; the only problem was the offense failed to sustain any drives in the immediate aftermath.
Auburn’s next possession looked promising thanks to quarterback Bo Nix’s passes to Anthony Schwartz and Tank Bigsby that quickly netted 20 yards for the Tigers, but the plays proved to be small victories in a drive that came to a close after five plays.
Georgia, meanwhile, pounced on the opportunity to extend its lead. Bennett set the tone with a 17-yard pass to Kearis Jackson before hitting Jermaine Burton and Jackson again to get the Bulldogs into Auburn territory.
After a four runs from White and James Cook got the Bulldogs just outside the red zone, Bennett fired down the left sideline right into the waiting arms of George Pickens, who caught the ball as he hit the end zone to leave the Tigers in a 17-0 hole.
"I thought he played well," Malzahn said of Bennett. "You know, they had the running game going, and anytime you get the running game going the play action [opens up]. We had trouble getting pressure on him, and he did a good job directing his offense and throwing the ball down the field."
Needing some semblance of an answer after falling behind by three scores on the road, the Tigers couldn’t muster any. Nix hit tight end J.J. Pegues on the next drive for a 4-yard gain, but it was the only positive play of the possession before Aidan Marshall entered the game to send Auburn’s fourth punt sailing downfield.
The Tigers had struggled to slow down Georgia’s ground game through one-and-a-half quarters, and that narrative did not change before halftime. Cook got things going with a 16-yard gasher of a run before Bennett fired downfield to Jackson, who somehow got behind the Auburn secondary and brought down a 49-yard reception. Jackson was a constant hindrance for the Tigers, and he ended the night with nine receptions for 147 yards.
Kenny McIntosh and White then attacked the Auburn defensive front on four straight runs, the final being White’s 1-yard touchdown run that left the Tigers trailing 24-0 with 6:26 to go in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs' ability to move the ball to the tune of 202 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry left Auburn defenders like linebacker K.J. Britt flustered at the end of the night.
"(It was) real frustrating," said Britt, who fought through hand and shoulder injuries and remained in the game. “We feel how it looked."
One of the glaring issues for Auburn early against Georgia was the Tigers’ struggles on third down on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs opened the game by going 5-of-7 on third down. Auburn, meanwhile, failed to move on its first four third-down plays, with the first drive-extending effort coming midway through the second quarter
The Tigers needed a response before intermission, and Nix and the offense finally found one on their final drive before halftime. Nix guided Auburn on a 12-play, 65-yard drive that featured Bigsby’s 19-yard run and a pair of costly penalties on the Bulldogs’ defense to help Auburn get in the red zone.
After getting stopped short of the goal line on third-and-goal, the Tigers trotted out kicker Anders Carlson for a 20-yard field goal that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-3 before the break.
Bigsby delivered several of Auburn’s biggest moments against the Bulldogs. The true freshman showed he was up for the challenge in his first collegiate start, as he rushed for 31 yards and also had 68 receiving yards and 72 kick-return yards.
“That was the best part of the night, just watching him play. That guy is a fighter. I’ve never really seen anything like it," said quarterback Bo Nix, who completed seven passes to the true freshman. "He was the spark there when we needed one. He made some huge plays there over and over and over. He’s the one that really kept us rolling. Really pleased with what we saw out of him. Just have to get everybody playing like Tank.”
Both teams traded field goals to get the third quarter going, and the kicks proved to be the second half’s only points. Georgia entered the fourth quarter having racked up 30 carries for 158 rushing yards for a 5.3 yard-per-carry-average before icing the game in the final 15 minutes.
The Tigers will look to get back on track next Saturday when they host Arkansas at 3 p.m.
