Auburn can’t keep up with Northwestern in Citrus Bowl loss

Unfortunately for Auburn, it suffered injury after insult following Porter’s rushing touchdown.

The Tigers had no margin for error down three touchdowns, but the situation took a turn when Nix went down with an apparent leg injury on the first play of the ensuing possession. Cord Sandberg stepped in with Nix sidelined for two plays before Shivers fumbled on a third-and-short, which left the Wildcats on the Auburn 24-yard line with a chance to put the game out of reach.

Auburn’s defense had stretches where it truly limited Northwestern’s offense. The next possession was not one of them.

The Wildcats were methodical in working the clock while drawing closer to the goal line, as they ran six plays and erased just over three-and-a-half minutes. Ramsey made the most of that sixth play by hitting Rile Lees in the corner of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown to leave Auburn down 22 points.

Auburn running back D.J. Williams found the end zone with 4:41 to go to cut the deficit down to 35-19, but it was far too little and far too late for the Tigers.

The one-sided close to the bowl game followed a two-quarter run in which a short-handed Auburn squad truly seemed to be in contention.