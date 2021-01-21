Auburn can’t recover in loss to Arkansas

Moore finally stopped the scoreless run for Auburn with a layup before the teams traded baskets back and forth over the next two minutes of action.

Auburn (8-7, 2-5 SEC) remained in contention, but its inability to get stops on defense allowed Arkansas just the slightest bit of breathing room. The Razorbacks finally padded their lead just about three-and-a-half minutes left in the action.

Sharife Cooper’s free throw cut Arkansas’ lead back down to four before Sills set the stage for Arkansas to seal the win. Sills managed a layup shortly after Cooper’s shot then added a pair of free throws to leave the Tigers in a 74-66 hole with 2:40 to go.

The Tigers kept battling and had their chances at the free-throw line, but their struggles to execute there were costly. Still, Cooper delivered a well-timed putback to cut Arkansas’ lead to three with 1:41 left in the action then hit a layup under one minute to go to cut the Tigers’ deficit down to one.