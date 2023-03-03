Auburn will likely be without backup big man Dylan Cardwell for its regular-season finale Saturday against No. 12 Tennessee.

Cardwell injured his ankle late during Auburn’s 90-85 overtime loss at Alabama on Wednesday night. The veteran center sprained his ankle with 2:03 left in the overtime period, when Alabama’s Mark Sears fell into his legs while both attempted to grab a rebound. Cardwell remained down on the baseline under the Alabama basket holding his right ankle as officials had to stop play.

The 6-foot-11, 256-pound junior eventually limped off the court but did not return to the game for Auburn, which finished without both of its centers (Johni Broome fouled out in regulation) as well as Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams, who each fouled out in the extra period.

“He won’t practice today, therefore I think he’s doubtful for tomorrow,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters Friday of Cardwell’s status.

Cardwell has averaged 3.7 points, four rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists per game in 29 appearances this season, including one start. He’s shooting 73.9 percent from the field, including a 75 percent clip on 2-point attempts while playing 13.7 minutes per game.

Auburn (19-11, 9-8 SEC) hosts Tennessee (22-8, 11-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Neville Arena, as the Tigers try to secure a Quad 1 win to close out the regular-season and potentially shore up their NCAA Tournament berth. The game will air on SEC Network.