Auburn center Walker Kessler bounces back by helping Tigers seal victory over Ole Miss

On the heels of two straight games where foul trouble limited his impact, Auburn center Walker Kessler proved Saturday he’s still fully capable of putting the Tigers over the top.
Kessler was clutch down the stretch of Auburn’s 80-71 victory over Ole Miss, recording eight points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over the final 8:09 of play. The sophomore’s contributions proved to be perfect timing for Auburn, which was tied with Ole Miss at 58-58 before scoring 22 of the game’s final 35 points.
Given how drastically different Kessler played against Ole Miss compared to his limited action against Florida and Alabama, he welcomed Saturday’s return to status quo with open arms.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Kessler, who recorded his fifth double-double of the year with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. “Those [last] two games were frustrating, but it was fun to play and get all that frustration out.”
Kessler had helped Auburn hang around in large part to multiple well-timed alley-oops set up by point guard Wendell Green Jr. While those buckets were valuable ones, there were nothing compared to how Kessler closed the game.
Kessler broke the game’s 58-58 tie with a put-back dunk, and after a Jabari Smith rebound on defense Kessler pushed the Tigers to a four-point lead with a layup. Following another rebound by Kessler, KD Johnson added to his impressive night by connecting on a 3-pointer to push the Tigers’ lead to seven with 6:09 remaining.
Kessler tacked on two more free throws, an offensive rebound and a block before Jabari Smith connected on a 3-pointer with 2:52 to go that allowed Auburn to turn on cruise control. Kessler added one more block for good measure before the night was said and done.
“I expect that from him every game. That’s nothing new to me. I expect him to kill every big in the SEC,” Johnson said. “I believe he’s the best big in the SEC, so him coming out and doing that, that’s nothing new.”
Kessler’s production in the second half headlined a true turnaround by Auburn defensively.
Ole Miss shot nearly 57 percent from the floor in the first half, but after the intermission Kessler and the Tigers tightened up. The Rebels only made seven shots in the second half and none in the final 3:05 of action, which offered a bitter pill to swallow for an Ole Miss squad aiming for a major upset.
“We knew that we had to make a change and we made that change,” Kessler said. “We were more physical and just cared more. We really got the win.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl praised Kessler after the fact, saying he was dominant at the rim on both ends of the floor. Pearl credited Kessler with having great hands as well as toughness and fearlessness when it comes to going up in the air, a combination of attributes that set the stage for several big plays Saturday.
“Big blocked shots, got deflections, big rebounds. He’s got great hands, and he owned the paint,” Pearl said. “God, I’m so proud of him, and I’m so happy for him to play well on the road in a tough environment.”
Kessler entered Saturday coming off games against Florida and Alabama during which he had a combined eight points and 10 rebounds and barely factored into either of the Tigers’ victories. While few expected those struggles to persist, Kessler made it clear Saturday he wasn’t lingering on those uncharacteristic woes.
While Kessler’s play was crucial for Auburn, he made it clear after the fact that it was the entire team’s mindset that helped Auburn rally for another conference win.
“I just think we all stuck together,” Kessler said. “We all understood what it took to win, and we all came together and got the win.”