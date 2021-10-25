Auburn coach Bryan Harsin confident in Tigers' bye week approach

AUBURN —- Auburn’s bye week last week seemed to arrive at the perfect time for the Tigers.

Based on what head coach Bryan Harsin saw, the players and staff made the most of it, too.

Harsin discussed the Tigers’ approach in the days following their 38-23 road victory over Arkansas. The first-year head coach explained how he navigates a bye week depends on the team’s mentality and that this squad showed no intent on letting up despite not having a game.

“It’s about the mentality of your players. ‘Are we still trying to get better through the bye week?’ I don’t think we took the bye week for granted. I think we went out there, and guys practiced hard, from what I saw,” Harsin said. “I think our players — and certainly we know as a staff — we’re nowhere where we need to be in order for us to have a day where we can just kind of back off.

“We’re still learning, we’re still developing. We’re still spending a ton of time on just getting some of these basic fundamentals and even schemes and details still installed to the point where we can do them at a consistent, consistent rate.”