Auburn coach Gus Malzahn updates coronavirus numbers with opener looming

Malzahn explained there’s also flexibility position-wise between the Tigers’ offensive and defensive lines as a precautionary measure in case players have to be held out due to positive tests.

Auburn’s medical staff has done its part to help make the coronavirus procedures around football as safe as possible, and the Southeastern Conference has stepped in as well.

The SEC announced Tuesday that it is providing wearable technology for football players at all 14 schools intended to make coronavirus contact tracing easier. The SafeTags made by Kinexon are worn in the same fashion as a wristband at team facilities or attached to equipment when used in games or practice. The devices allow medical staffs to track how close those wearing the devices have been to each other and for how long.

“It's what the NFL's been doing. I've heard nothing but good things about it. I think it's probably a positive,” Malzahn said. “The thing about this year is that it's going to be a learning experience, week-by-week. The fact that the NFL has used it and used it successfully, I think it's probably a positive. But we'll learn week to week.”