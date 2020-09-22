Auburn coach Gus Malzahn updates coronavirus numbers with opener looming

AUBURN - After an unusual offseason, the Auburn Tigers have finally reached the week of their first game. The threat of coronavirus remains, and head coach Gus Malzahn provided an update on the Tigers’ numbers with the Kentucky game four days away.
Malzahn shared on Tuesday morning that the team had one positive test two weeks ago, which forced six players to quarantine for 14 days. Malzahn added that those who have been self-isolating would return on Tuesday and that the team has two more coronavirus tests to take before the Tigers’ season opener at 11 a.m. Saturday against Kentucky.
“Hopefully that’ll go well,’ Malzahn said about the tests. “I really want to thank our medical team, our administration, for everything they’ve done up to this point throughout the summer, testing our players, the protocols and everything that has went with it. They’ve done an outstanding job to get us to this point that we can actually play a game.”
Auburn is one of countless college football programs that has dealt with positive tests this offseason, and the threat of having multiple players out has affected how Malzahn and the coaching staff have gone about their business. Malzahn explained on Tuesday that the team’s depth chart has more names included than it normally would due to the coronavirus and how important it is to build quality depth on the team.
Malzahn explained there’s also flexibility position-wise between the Tigers’ offensive and defensive lines as a precautionary measure in case players have to be held out due to positive tests.
Auburn’s medical staff has done its part to help make the coronavirus procedures around football as safe as possible, and the Southeastern Conference has stepped in as well.
The SEC announced Tuesday that it is providing wearable technology for football players at all 14 schools intended to make coronavirus contact tracing easier. The SafeTags made by Kinexon are worn in the same fashion as a wristband at team facilities or attached to equipment when used in games or practice. The devices allow medical staffs to track how close those wearing the devices have been to each other and for how long.
“It's what the NFL's been doing. I've heard nothing but good things about it. I think it's probably a positive,” Malzahn said. “The thing about this year is that it's going to be a learning experience, week-by-week. The fact that the NFL has used it and used it successfully, I think it's probably a positive. But we'll learn week to week.”
Malzahn explained that this offseason has been trying at times due to the pandemic and the ever-present threat of football being canceled. He described it as a long journey and said there were times he doubted a season would even be possible, but through it all the Tigers have done what was asked of them in order to reach this point.
Now the team is just a couple of tests away from finally opening the 2020 season, and Malzahn could tell the players understand how close they are.
“It has been completely different for our players this week," Malzahn said. "Even Sunday’s practice was different. You could feel the urgency. I know for myself, it feels like game week. We finally got to that point.
"That’s kind of why I was thanking our medical staff and our administration for helping us get here. They did an outstanding job. Our guys have been very responsible with the COVID etiquette and how they’ve handled themselves. That’s going to be a big key moving forward, too.
“We’re constantly talking to our guys about being responsible and what the new normal looks like. Our guys really bought into that. I know they are just excited that we’re playing an opponent.”
