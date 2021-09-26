Auburn coach Harsin non-committal Finley or Nix starting against LSU

Nix struggled in his fourth game of 2021, and through three quarters the junior was 13-of-27 passing for 156 yards as part of an Auburn offense that had yet to score any points. Finley relieved Nix for the game’s final four drives and was 9-of-16 for 97 yards and one touchdown – the score coming on a fourth-and-9 touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson which gave the Tigers the lead back late.

Harsin explained his decision to pull Nix after the fact, saying the Auburn offense had been unable to do anything and had already exhausted their other options at running back and wide receiver. He said he wanted to try and create some momentum by inserting Finley, and although it wasn’t a spotless showing from the LSU transfer, it proved to be just enough to spark a must-have 98-yard scoring drive for the Tigers.

While Harsin acknowledged Finley wasn’t perfect, he credited the sophomore for doing what it took to help the Tigers eke out a victory.

“He was there on the last drive and he found a way to win. He made the throw, we made the catch, and that was big for our football team to be able to do that. So I'm proud of him,” Harsin said.

“We all want it to be perfect. We all want these perfect games and these perfect stats and all that, but damn, you've got to find a way to win – that's exactly what he did.”