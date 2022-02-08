Auburn comes up short in overtime loss to Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers’ recent string of success hit an unwelcomed snag in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Tuesday night.
No. 1 Auburn battled back and forth with Arkansas for two halves but ultimately came up short 80-76 in overtime. The loss to the Razorbacks ends Auburn’s winning streak at 19 games.
Dylan Cardwell gave Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC) a 70-69 lead on a putback with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go when the Razorbacks got going.
Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC) regained the lead on two Jaylin Williams free throws with 1:52 remaining in the game. A Wendell Green Jr. turnover provided a prime opportunity for the Razorbacks, who cashed in on the turnovers thanks to JD Notae.
Notae got the ball, drove hard to the basket and was fouled, which led to two successful free throws that left Auburn down three with 1:20 remaining in the extra session. Notae followed that with a rebound off a KD Johnson miss before getting the ball to Williams, who was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to push Arkansas’ lead to five with 1:03 to go.
Williams hit another free throw to create a six-point contest with 37 seconds on the clock.
Jabari Smith cut Arkansas’ lead to three on a 3-pointer eight seconds later, and after a pair of Chris Lykes free throws Smith came through again with yet another 3-pointer to create a 78-76 ballgame. Auburn had a chance late with a missed second free throw in a three-point game, but the Tigers couldn’t secure the rebound and the Razorbacks held on.
The tense overtime session followed a close to the second half during which the Tigers missed on a chance to close strong.
Auburn took a 64-59 lead with 2:40 to go in regulation after seven consecutive points by Wendell Green Jr. before Arkansas battled back.
Au’Diese Toney hit two free throws and Stanley Umude hit one to make it a two-point game with 1:51 to go in regulation. The two teams traded misses before Notae hit two free throws to tie the game once again.
Green hit a layup with 42 seconds on the clock, but Arkansas answered back with a hard-fought layup by Jaylin Williams 19 seconds later. Green got a look late to win the game in regulation, but his deep 3-pointer missed its mark and forced overtime.
The competitive final minutes closed a second half during which there were 13 lead changes.
Auburn looked to be in trouble during the first half before the Tigers got things back on track before the break.
The Tigers trailed the Razorbacks by 12 with just over three minutes to go in the first half when Jabari Smith knocked down two free throws to break a near-three-and-a-half minute drought by Auburn. Devan Cambridge threw down a dunk and Wendell Green Jr. hit a jumper to close within six, and while Arkansas’ JD Notae briefly stopped the run with a free throw it hardly stopped Auburn’s run.
Walker Kessler hit a pair of free throws before Green beat the buzzer late with a jumper. Despite Auburn’s considerable struggles, the Tigers only trailed the Razorbacks by three at halftime.
The Tigers righted the ship after a considerably rough stretch to open the action.
Auburn hit four of its first seven shots before the offense nearly completely derailed. The Tigers experienced a 12-minute stretch during which they only hit two of their next 21 attempts, the last of those coming courtesy a Dylan Cardwell dunk with 6:39 left in the first half.
Following two free throws by Chris Lykes, Auburn trailed Arkansas by 12 with 4:13 to go before the intermission.
Auburn’s rally before halftime came in part because of its defensive success. Auburn forced 19 misses in Arkansas’ final 24 shots of the first half, which opened the door for the Tigers to survive their early misfires.
Tuesday’s loss means Auburn remains undefeated in regulation this season. The Tigers return to their home floor Saturday against Texas A&M.