Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden transferring
Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden transferring

  • Updated
auburntransfer

Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden (19) makes a tackle during the A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 17.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

One of Auburn’s newest additions is ready to explore his other options.

Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden confirmed on social media he is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising sophomore joined the team this winter as one of its six early enrollees after signing with the team during the December signing period while defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was interim head coach.

Hadden becomes the fifth Auburn player to enter the portal since last week. He joins Edge rusher Jaren Handy, defensive tackle Jay Hardy, quarterback Chayil Garnett and safety Chris Thompson Jr.

Hadden was a three-star recruit who joined the Tigers after starting his career at the junior college level with Independence Community College. Independence did not play in 2020, but in 2019 Hadden recorded 21 tackles, eight pass break-ups and three forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Hadden was considered the fifth-best JUCO corner per 247 Sports’ composite ratings.

Hadden’s departure leaves Auburn with Simpson, Roger McCreary, Marco Domio and Trey Elston as the cornerbacks listed on the roster. Rising sophomore Eric Reed Jr. is listed as a safety but spent much of the spring working at corner.

Auburn will also add West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller and true freshman Armani Diamond this summer.

