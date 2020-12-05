Auburn defense can’t stop No. 5 Texas A&M in home loss

“It was an RPO and our guys – they did a good job of pressing our guys, and it kind of took a little longer to develop, so they brought some pressure as well,” Nix said. “I just instinctively tried to avoid a sack and then kind of got out in the middle in the open and saw a bunch of my guys ready to go block. And they did a great job of just leading the way for me, and I found the end zone.”

Nix’s touchdown gave Auburn a 10-7 advantage with 3:36 to go until halftime.

As bizarre as the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game was, Mond and the Aggies offense didn't appear the least bit affected when they returned to the field. Mond and company carved up the Tigers’ defense yet again on a downright dominant eight-play, 75-yard drive during which Texas A&M averaged 9.4 yards per play.

Mond ended the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put the Aggies up 14-10 with just 24 seconds to go before the break.

The back-and-forth nature of the first half carried over well into the second.