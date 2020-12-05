Auburn defense can’t stop No. 5 Texas A&M in home loss

AUBURN --- Despite struggling all afternoon to stop No. 5 Texas A&M, the Auburn defense was mere inches away from a game-changing play in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, their missed opportunity set the stage for another disappointing loss.
Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain deflected a would-be interception that turned into a touchdown reception for Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer in the fourth quarter that handed the Aggies a late lead in the road team’s 31-20 victory.
The near-interception-turned touchdown stood as the final insult for the Auburn defense, which surrendered 509 yards of offense, 313 of which came on the ground.
The defeat stands as Auburn’s first loss in Jordan-Hare Stadium since November 26, 2019 against Georgia.
“We couldn't stop the run,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We couldn't get off the field. They kept the ball away. Offensively, I thought that we really got some good rhythm in the second and third quarters with the run and the pass. You're playing one of the top teams. You get in the red zone, we've got to get touchdowns.
“It’s going to come down to just a few plays if you’re going to have a good chance to win. Give the guy credit. We thought we picked it off. We didn’t. It got tipped, and he kept his eye on it and he made a touchdown.
“It went from one extreme to the other … and it obviously gave them a little distance right there, to go up I guess by eight after that.”
Auburn (5-4) had buckled down in the third quarter by stopping Texas A&M (7-1) from scoring at all, but that situation quickly shifted in the fourth.
Situated on the Auburn 20-yard line on first-and-10 and trailing the Tigers 20-14, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond fired to the left side of the field toward McClain, who seemed to be in perfect position for the interception. McClain, however, could only get a hand on the pass, which inexplicably sent the ball directly to Wydermyer.
Wydermyer snagged the ball then absorbed a hit from Auburn safety Smoke Monday as he scored on the 20-yard touchdown pass. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s extra point pushed the Aggies ahead 21-20 with 13:31 to go in the game.
Mond finished the game 18-of-23 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns to go with 10 carries for 60 yards and a rushing score. Wydermyer, meanwhile, had eight receptions for 89 yards and both touchdown receptions.
The Tigers had plenty of time to respond, but their hot-and-cold offense went dormant at the wrong time. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the offense followed the Aggies’ touchdown pass with a quick three-and-out, which gave Texas A&M the ball back on its 23-yard line with a little under 12 minutes to go in the game.
The Aggies responded by racing downfield once again.
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller took off for 11 yards, Mond hit Wydermyer for 13 and then Mond took off for 13 as well. After a short loss on a run, Mond fired downfield to running back Ainias Smith, who reeled in the catch for a 38-yard gain.
On the next play, Smith found the end zone to leave the Tigers trailing 28-20 with 8:12 to go.
After another critical three-and-out by the Tigers, the Aggies put the game away.
Texas A&M took five minutes and 32 seconds off the clock on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that forced the Tigers to use all three of their timeouts. The Tigers had the Aggies on their heels more than once on the drive, but two third-down conversions proved extremely costly.
Small tacked on a 32-yard field goal with 1:09 to go in the game. Auburn was unable to answer from there, and the Tigers' hopes ended on a fourth-down incompletion with 16 seconds left in the game.
“I don't think I saw anything necessarily go wrong. I think they, as a defense, as a whole, they started kind of playing a little bit – I don't know. They just did some things that stopped us a little bit on first and second down, and it wasn't necessarily anything that we did,” said Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who was 15-of-23 passing for 144 yards and rushed 11 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns. “They did a good job there in the fourth quarter. I thought they did a good job in the first and fourth quarter, stopping us.”
The Texas A&M offense set the stage for the rest of the afternoon on the very first drive of the game.
Mond directed an 11-play, 75-yard drive during which the Aggies were nearly unstoppable, and the senior quarterback ended it with a picture-perfect 10-yard touchdown pass to Wydermyer to give the Aggies an early 7-0 lead.
The teams traded stalled-out drives until the Tigers struck in response.
Auburn found its first real rhythm on offense in the final minutes of the first quarter and reached the Aggies’ red zone early in the second before being stopped on third-and-5. Anders Carlson booted a 37-yard field goal through the uprights to cut Texas A&M’s lead to four with 14:11 to go in the second quarter.
The Aggies had another dominant drive deep into Auburn territory before Small missed a short field goal. From there, the Tigers put together another excellent drive that ended in truly unbelievable fashion.
Nix powered the Auburn offense downfield to the Texas A&M 5-yard line before the sophomore quarterback turned near-disaster into a jaw-dropping play. He faked a hand-off to running back Shaun Shivers then stutter-stepped to his right, where an Aggies’ defender was waiting and nearly wrapped him up for a big loss.
Instead, the would-be tackler spun Nix backward, at which point the quarterback recovered, raced down the left sideline roughly 20 yards then lowered his shoulder at the goal line and scored. In the box score, Nix’s play went down as a run-of-the-mill 5-yard rushing touchdown, but it was far from that.
“It was an RPO and our guys – they did a good job of pressing our guys, and it kind of took a little longer to develop, so they brought some pressure as well,” Nix said. “I just instinctively tried to avoid a sack and then kind of got out in the middle in the open and saw a bunch of my guys ready to go block. And they did a great job of just leading the way for me, and I found the end zone.”
Nix’s touchdown gave Auburn a 10-7 advantage with 3:36 to go until halftime.
As bizarre as the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game was, Mond and the Aggies offense didn't appear the least bit affected when they returned to the field. Mond and company carved up the Tigers’ defense yet again on a downright dominant eight-play, 75-yard drive during which Texas A&M averaged 9.4 yards per play.
Mond ended the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put the Aggies up 14-10 with just 24 seconds to go before the break.
The back-and-forth nature of the first half carried over well into the second.
The Tigers hit the ground running — quite literally — after the intermission, as the team ran the ball on eight of their first nine plays in the second half. Nix ended that drive in the end zone as well by scoring on a 3-yard run. Nix’s second score of the game put Auburn back on top by three with 10:36 to go in the third quarter.
Carlson stretched the Tigers’ lead to 20-14 six minutes later with his second field goal, this from 24 yards out. It proved to be Auburn's last lead of the game, initially erased by Wydermyer's unexpected snag in the end zone then made a distant memory by both teams' play down the stretch.
Auburn plays at Mississippi State in their regular season finale next week. The Tigers’ goal of redeeming themselves against a top-five opponent after last week’s Iron Bowl loss didn’t come to fruition, but Malzahn is eager for the team to reset its goals and finish the year on a high note.
“We had a chance to play a top-five team at home on Senior Day and win and we didn’t seize the moment, so it’s a frustrating deal from that standpoint,” Malzahn said. “It’ll be transition. It’ll be the next best, the 6-4. That’s what it’ll be, 6-4, and if you had a normal non-conference schedule, it’d be a solid year. But obviously we’re not happy we weren’t able to beat one of those ranked teams.”
