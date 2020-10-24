Auburn defense delivered late stops at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. --- For the third week in a row, Auburn’s defense just needed one more stop.
Kevin Steele’s Tigers looked tired. It looked like the hyper-speed pace of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense had caught up to them. They had allowed touchdowns on four of their last six drives, late in the game, when Ole Miss was trying to seal a big home win.
But for the third week in a row, Auburn’s defense got that one more stop.
Trailing Ole Miss by one point with 4:50 left in regulation, Auburn’s defense forced a three-and-out — much like it did two weeks earlier in a comeback win over Arkansas. An Ole Miss rushing attack that averaged 5.5 yards per carry went backwards on the first two plays, then Auburn kept the passing attack short of the sticks to bring out the punt team.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting, play Auburn football and keep fighting, no matter how hard it gets,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “Just don't give up. And eventually, we'll get them out of the end zone.”
Then Auburn’s offense got the ball back and scored.
Bo Nix and Seth Williams might get most of the spotlight from the Tigers’ 35-28 win over the Rebels, but they wouldn’t have gotten there without their teammates on the other side of the ball.
“We have extreme confidence in them,” Williams said of the Auburn defense. “Every time they go out, we know they’re going to get a stop and, like, we always got confidence in them. We know they’re going to stop them, regardless. They're going to give us chances after chances.”
After Williams’ go-ahead touchdown with 1:11 left on the clock, Auburn’s defense had to go do it once more.
The strategy was simple — don’t give up the big play through the air. And, outside of a busted coverage in the third quarter that went for 60 yards, the Tigers did that Saturday in Oxford.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 365 yards against Alabama in a shootout two weeks earlier, only had 165 passing yards against Auburn. The Tigers’ strategy of keeping everything in front of them worked well, as Corral averaged only 3.6 yards per attempt on all of his throws outside of the 60-yarder.
Corral was intercepted in the end zone by Roger McCreary in the first quarter, then again by Jordyn Peters on an illegal pass well past the line of scrimmage on the game’s final play.
Malzahn, who didn’t use his final two timeouts on Ole Miss’ penultimate drive or Auburn’s go-ahead possession, decided to help out his defense late by calling them before the Rebels’ final two snaps.
“Our guys were a little bit gassed at the end,” Gus Malzahn said. “(We wanted) to give our guys a blow and see where (Ole Miss was) putting people and try to predict who they’re going to try to get the ball to.”
That extra time proved to be vital. In a game dominated by two strong rushing attacks, Auburn’s defense finished with six stops to Ole Miss’ five. The game was decided by a difference of that single possession.
“They responded when they had to,” Malzahn said of his players. “They picked each other up.”
Considering Steele’s high standards, Auburn’s defense won’t be completely pleased with its performance in Oxford. The Rebels were able to gain a lot of yards on the ground, and third downs still were an issue against a high-caliber offense.
But in a strange SEC season filled with little parity and a lot of close calls, those Tigers will be able to leave Week 5 knowing that they did enough to help their team earn yet another victory in the final moments of the game.
“I think we did pretty good,” Pappoe said. “It wasn't perfect, but I think we did really solid based on how we prepared this week in practice… It’s SEC ball. In games like this, any game any week, it’s going to come down to the last second. That’s what you’re going to get in college.
“You have to play every week hard. It’s going to come down to the last second. Games like this are going to keep us ready.”
