Auburn defense looks for redemption to end regular season

AUBURN --- The Auburn defense is going from one extreme to the other on Saturday.
The Tigers got roughed up against Texas A&M to the tune of 313 rushing yards allowed in last Saturday’s 31-20 loss and now face the challenge of stopping a team that almost never runs. Mississippi State sits dead last in the country in rushing yards per game thanks to an Air Raid offense that also has the Bulldogs 11th in the nation in passing yards per game.
The Tigers’ defenders may have taken their lumps against the Aggies, but according to linebacker Owen Pappoe the group is none the worse for wear.
“The energy at practice was really good. You didn't have a lot of long faces,” Pappoe said on Tuesday. “Everybody was pumped this week to get the opportunity to play football again and end this season with a win and send our seniors out properly.”
The Auburn defense line struggled against the Aggies, but as Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn pointed out the Tigers face a different kind of challenge against the Bulldogs.
Malzahn commended Texas A&M’s play but noted the Tigers are young up front, so growing pains were to be expected from time to time. That was the case against an Aggies’ offensive line that had four senior starters.
The Auburn defense looks to be more effective against a Mississippi State line featuring two sophomores and a freshman.
Pappoe stressed pressuring the quarterback, which has been an issue for a Mississippi State offensive line that has given up nearly three sacks per game this fall. The Tigers’ secondary will also be challenged given how much Mississippi State throws the ball, which could cause issues given the pass defense was lackluster in its last two losses.
Auburn may also have to play more defensive backs than usual, which could be a challenge given how inexperienced some of the Tigers’ backups are during an SEC-only schedule.
“That conversation has come up. We’ll see how the game unfolds. Kind of like we talked about last time, the uniqueness of this year and having 10 SEC games has kind of hurt our ability to play as many as we have in the past when we had non-conference games,” Malzahn said. “Each game unfolds a little bit different, but they throw it and they throw it and they throw it. You need as many DBs or fresh DBs as you can get.”
The good news for the Tigers is they have a jump-start on the Air Raid as well as an experienced defensive coordinator.
Auburn began game prep for Mississippi State just after Halloween, when the Tigers had a bye week before their scheduled game against the Bulldogs on Nov. 14. The game was canceled on Nov. 9 due to Mississippi State’s coronavirus issues, but the team had already gotten in plenty of work in their week-plus of practice time.
There’s also Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who is no stranger to the Air Raid thanks to his time coaching in the Big 12. Steele has faced the pass-heavy offense before, and that history combined with his prep on Mississippi State last month could prove extremely handy.
As far as the keys to stopping the Bulldogs, Pappoe emphasized the pass rush, saying the Tigers can bring pressure whenever since the threat of Mississippi State running is extremely small. He also stressed the importance of defenders maintaining discipline, staying in their assigned passing lanes and avoiding busted coverages.
Pappoe understands Mississippi State can cause problems Saturday, but he has no interest in backing down from another new obstacle.
“In this league, you've got to be ready for whatever,” Pappoe said. “It's not really that much of a challenge, man. It's just getting ready to stop the pass. I know we're going to be ready for it.”
