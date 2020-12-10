Auburn defense looks for redemption to end regular season

Pappoe stressed pressuring the quarterback, which has been an issue for a Mississippi State offensive line that has given up nearly three sacks per game this fall. The Tigers’ secondary will also be challenged given how much Mississippi State throws the ball, which could cause issues given the pass defense was lackluster in its last two losses.

Auburn may also have to play more defensive backs than usual, which could be a challenge given how inexperienced some of the Tigers’ backups are during an SEC-only schedule.

“That conversation has come up. We’ll see how the game unfolds. Kind of like we talked about last time, the uniqueness of this year and having 10 SEC games has kind of hurt our ability to play as many as we have in the past when we had non-conference games,” Malzahn said. “Each game unfolds a little bit different, but they throw it and they throw it and they throw it. You need as many DBs or fresh DBs as you can get.”

The good news for the Tigers is they have a jump-start on the Air Raid as well as an experienced defensive coordinator.