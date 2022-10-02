Auburn defense 'played our hearts out' during loss to LSU

The numbers should have told the story: Auburn’s defense played well enough to warrant a hard-fought win in another enthralling installment of the program’s rivalry with LSU.

Auburn limited LSU to 270 yards of total offense, the fewest in a game by a Power 5 opponent since Bryan Harsin took over the program.

Auburn held LSU’s quarterbacks to a combined 10-of-26 passing for 85 yards — a 38 percent completion rate that was the worst by an SEC opponent in five years and a mere 3.27 yards per pass attempt that was the lowest by a conference opponent since 2008.

Auburn’s defense forced LSU to punt nine times on 13 possessions, including five straight punts to open the game, with a takeaway on another drive Saturday night.

As LSU coach Brian Kelly said afterward, though: There’s a saying in golf, “there are no pictures on the scorecard, it is just what you score.” And on Saturday night under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it was LSU 21, Auburn 17 — and another vexing loss for Harsin’s program despite a stalwart performance from Auburn’s defense.

“We played our hearts out out there,” Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “Mistakes were made. That costs us some big plays. But overall, I think we played our hearts out that whole game.”

Auburn’s defense flummoxed LSU for much of the night Saturday, and it showed. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the weekend completing 73 percent of his passes on the season while rushing for another 262 yards. Against Auburn, Daniels completed just 8-of-20 passes (40 percent) for 80 yards and had 59 yards on 16 rushing attempts.

Nearly half of his passing yards came on one play — a 39-yard catch-and-run to running back John Emery Jr. that set up LSU’s first offensive touchdown late in the first half. After struggling to win one-on-one battles downfield through the first month of the season, Auburn’s secondary didn’t give up any deep passes to LSU, which finished 0-of-4 on pass attempts 15-plus yards downfield.

Auburn’s defensive front got after Daniels throughout the night until he exited with an apparent knee injury. Auburn sacked the LSU starter three times, added a pair of quarterback hurries and stuffed Daniels at or behind the line of scrimmage on three of his rushing attempts. The defense managed that, for the most part, without one of its best pass-rushers — Eku Leota, who left the game late in the first quarter with an injury and was seen on the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

“The biggest thing was just stopping a mobile quarterback,” Auburn edge Derick Hall said. “We have a guy like Robby (Ashford) that we practice against every single day. That was to our benefit. We felt like we kept him contained. I feel like the mission was accomplished as far as keeping our rush lanes and keeping him in the pocket and keeping him uncomfortable.”

While the unit allowed some chunk plays on the ground, with LSU posting eight runs of at least 10 yards — including Emery’s go-ahead 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter — it still limited LSU to just 3.6 yards per play for the game. That’s LSU’s worst yards-per-play mark in a win since the 2001 SEC title game against Tennessee in Nick Saban’s second season, when it averaged 3.7 yards per play in a 31-20 win. It was also the fewest yards per play allowed by Auburn in a loss since 2007, when Mississippi State averaged 3.5 yards per play in a 19-14 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I think we played lights-out,” Pappoe said. “We got the stops we needed.”

Even when put in a precarious situation late, Auburn’s defense answered the call. The unit forced a punt with just under six minutes to play and trailing by four, but Keionte Scott muffed the punt and LSU recovered, taking over at the Auburn 35-yard line with 5:31 remaining. The defense forced a fumble two snaps later, with Donovan Kaufman jarring the ball loose from Emery and Jayson Jones coming up with the recovery.

That gave Auburn’s offense a final chance at a win with 4:56 to go, but those hopes were dashed when LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. came up with an interception, ripping the ball away from receiver Koy Moore at the LSU 36-yard line with 2:18 left.

“Our defense came up big — we had the muffed punt, then our defense went out and did exactly what they should do,” Harsin said. “They showed up on the field and tried to get the ball back and create momentum. They gave our offense an opportunity to answer back. At the end of the day, the takeaways just became too much.”

Auburn finished with four turnovers on the evening, three of them coming in the fourth quarter, as a valiant defensive effort was wasted at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“(It hurts) a lot,” Hall said. “Especially when you feel like you’ve put yourself in position to win the game, and then late things occur that go in their favor. Give credit to them. They’re a really good football team. We knew that coming in. We had to prepare for them. Obviously, things didn’t fall our way in the end. It stings really bad.”

Auburn-LSU Stats

LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21

Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17

First Quarter

AUB_J.Johnson 53 pass from Ashford (Carlson kick), 12:57.

Second Quarter

AUB_C.Brown 18 pass from Ashford (Carlson kick), 14:04.

AUB_FG Carlson 29, 9:38.

LSU_Ward 23 fumble return (Ramos kick), 6:33.

LSU_Daniels 1 run (Ramos kick), :15.

Third Quarter

LSU_Emery 20 run (Ramos kick), 3:32.

A_87,451.

LSU AUB

First downs 20 20

Total Net Yards 270 438

Rushes-yards 49-185 31-101

Passing 85 337

Punt Returns 0-0 3-20

Kickoff Returns 2-43 3-61

Interceptions Ret. 2-27 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 10-26-0 19-39-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-8

Punts 9-44.444 4-46.25

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 6-2

Penalties-Yards 10-94 8-80

Time of Possession 28:56 30:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_LSU, Williams 17-68, Daniels 16-59, Emery 8-42, Cain 5-21, (Team) 3-(minus 5). Auburn, Bigsby 12-45, Hunter 6-35, Ashford 11-19, J.Johnson 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_LSU, Daniels 8-20-0-80, Nussmeier 2-6-0-5. Auburn, Ashford 19-38-1-337, Moore 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_LSU, M.Taylor 3-14, Nabers 2-26, Williams 2-0, Emery 1-39, Boutte 1-4, Bech 1-2. Auburn, Moore 4-55, Bigsby 4-18, J.Johnson 3-74, Shenker 3-42, Hunter 2-70, Fromm 1-35, O.Kelly 1-25, C.Brown 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Auburn, Carlson 40.