Auburn defense responds after slow start at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – With a big SEC win on the line in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Auburn defense buckled down.

The road Tigers came through after a poor start to the game in which LSU marched 91 yards down the field in eight plays by locking down as the game wore on. While the home Tigers still made several big plays through the air, Auburn’s defense limited LSU to four field goals to set the stage for a dramatic 24-19 victory.

In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, that improved play came courtesy a real response from his defense.

“It’s hard. You’re playing against a quarterback [Max Johnson] that we all think is a tremendous player. You’re playing at their place against a really good LSU team as far as just physical and they’ve got good athletes and they’ve got good schemes. So our defense being able to make adjustments [was important],” Harsin said.

Auburn’s secondary had its share of issues early on, but as the minutes ticked by the road Tigers made sure any explosive plays LSU created didn’t amount to much.

LSU only had two plays go over 15 yards after the first quarter: Johnson’s 40-yard pass to Jack Bech early in the second quarter and Johnson’s 25-yard pass to Malik Nabers with just under five minutes to go until halftime.