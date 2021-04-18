Auburn defense shows off strengths in A-Day scrimmage

AUBURN - If there was any question about how the Auburn defense would play in Saturday’s A-Day spring game, Auburn safety Smoke Monday answered it as quickly as he could.

Monday made the most of the first play from scrimmage Saturday, as he immediately recognized a screen pass to wide receiver Malcolm Johnson, bolted toward the ball and pummeled Johnson for a one-yard loss.

That tackle, which was the start of a three-play, minus-13 yard drive for the second-team offense, set the tone for what the Tigers’ defenders did the rest of the afternoon.

The Tigers’ defense – and specifically the first-team squad – got the upper hand throughout A-Day and further demonstrated the growth that side of the ball has made under first-year coordinator Derek Mason. The defense had several players step up Saturday and offered the fans plenty of reasons to be excited about what it’s capable of accomplishing come the fall.

“The defense did a good job today,” Monday said. “The d-line looked really good. The linebackers look good all the time, so that’s nothing new. I feel like we’ve got a lot of things that we can work on, but at the end of the day I feel like we had a good day and a really good spring. We didn’t get spring last year, but it’s really going to help a lot of guys out going into the fall.”