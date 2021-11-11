Auburn defense welcomes test in matchup with high-powered Mississippi State offense

Rogers has been particularly effective over the Bulldogs’ last three games, as he’s completed just under 79 percent of his attempts for 1,147 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

In order to get Rogers out of rhythm, Auburn EDGE Derick Hall made it clear he and his teammates have to provide pressure.

“Coming into this week, I think building depth is going to be huge just across the d-line and just being able to rush the passer,” Hall said. “We know they throw the ball a lot, so we just have to be efficient this week in delivering our pass rush and making sure we're doing the right efforts and technique to make sure it shows up on Saturdays.”

Monday emphasized taking great angles and tackling to the ground against the Bulldogs. The senior acknowledged Auburn’s lack of forced turnovers – the Tigers are 114th nationally with only eight turnovers gained, five of them interceptions – but explained getting more is just a matter of time.