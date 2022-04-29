Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary drafted by Titans

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary has found his professional home, as the Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 35 overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

McCreary was the first Auburn player selected in this year's draft, and coming into the night, he was considered the sixth-best available draft prospect heading into the night by CBS Sports. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had McCreary as his 17th-best available prospect coming into the remaining six rounds, ahead of Alabama and Georgia receivers John Metchie and George Pickens, among others.