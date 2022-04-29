 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary drafted by Titans

  • Updated
  • 0
mccreary PHOTO FOR WEBSITE

Auburn's Roger McCreary was drafted early in the second round Friday night.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary has found his professional home, as the Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 35 overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

McCreary was the first Auburn player selected in this year's draft, and coming into the night, he was considered the sixth-best available draft prospect heading into the night by CBS Sports. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had McCreary as his 17th-best available prospect coming into the remaining six rounds, ahead of Alabama and Georgia receivers John Metchie and George Pickens, among others.

In four seasons on the Plains, McCreary logged 135 career tackles, as well as 38 pass breakups, six interceptions and 10 tackles for loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn's Walker Kessler entering NBA Draft

Auburn's Walker Kessler entering NBA Draft

The book closed on Walker Kessler’s sophomore season Sunday, when he was named the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. Now the question is whether the book has closed on Kessler’s time on the Plains. The All-America big man briefly addressed his future Sunday in New Orleans after taking home his national defensive player of the year award. In speaking with the NCAA’s Andy Katz ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert