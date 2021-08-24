Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason announces recent breakthrough COVID-19 case

It turns out Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin wasn’t the only one on staff dealing with COVID-19.

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced Tuesday that he recently developed a breakthrough coronavirus case, meaning he was previously vaccinated. Mason added that he has recovered and is looking forward to returning to the field.

The first-year Auburn assistant described why he was vaccinated and encouraged those reading his message to follow suit.

“Having lost two family members to Covid last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason said. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at ‘your why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did.

“I wish our country and specifically the entire Auburn community, a safe, healthy and successful football season.”

Mason’s message comes on the heels of Harsin testing positive last Thursday. Harsin announced the news on Friday, just 15 days before the Tigers open the season against Akron.