Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason: ‘Jobs are open’ in Auburn’s secondary

“There’s a lot of opportunity for guys to compete. I’ve told guys, ‘Jobs are open. The vacancy sign is up.’ They want a job? There’s like 16 guys in that room, and there are only so many guys that can get on the field.

“Put your best stuff on tape and have it be an everyday deal. If you can do that, you’ll find more opportunities to play and hopefully we can give the people what they want — which is a good football team.”

As far as other options at nickel, Mason also mentioned Kaufman, Tennison and Devin Guice.

Mason also used Tuesday’s press conference to discuss some of those new faces in the secondary.

Mason detailed his relationship with Kaufman — whom he recruited and coached at Vanderbilt — and said the two share the same competitive nature, and Mason added Kaufman competes more than he speaks. Mason lauded Miller and Torrence as two players who athletically have the tools and gifts to compete with the other defensive backs this fall.

Mason also spoke highly of Knighten and explained how his arrival has also pushed Monday to step his game up.