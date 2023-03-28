There’s been several freshmen already mentioned by Auburn’s players and coaches this spring as potential contributors come this fall.

Coach Hugh Freeze said Monday that two freshmen — cornerback Kayin Lee and offensive lineman Connor Lew — are well on their way to being significant pieces in Auburn’s game plan, and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts echoed that Tuesday.

“It'll be night and day,” Roberts said. “Him [Lee], Keldric Faulk, Brenton Williams, those guys. I think those guys, the ability to be early enrollees gives them an opportunity to be on the field. If they weren't here now, they would have no chance.”

As it stands, eight members of Auburn’s 2023 freshman signing class are taking part in spring practices, five of which are on Roberts’ defense.

Lee and Faulk have both been widely mentioned newcomers, but they’re joined by Opelika High School product Williams, and defensive linemen Wilky Denaud and Stephen Johnson, on defense. Auburn’s two other early enrollees are on the offensive line with Lew, in Clay Wedin and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner.

Freeze said Monday that, while he believes Lew is and will continue to mold into a standout player, he thinks Auburn’s expectation that it will rely on freshmen is “an indictment of where we are.”

“I hope that we don't have to depend on freshmen too much longer to come in and provide significant help to us, but that's where we are,” Freeze said. “It's our recruiting pitch right now: 'You want to start immediately helping a tradition like Auburn has get back to where it can be? We're looking for help now.'”

While Roberts said he doesn’t believe summer or fall enrollees have much any chance to contribute on the field early and often, it’s what his defense will have to do if it wants to achieve a full two-deep depth chart. A week away from spring practice’s end, the coordinator said about 16 to 17 defenders are ready to play now.

“There's about nine players or so where we're saying: 'You've got to come along,’” Roberts said. “‘We need you to develop to either be ready to go, whether it be for limited reps, whether it be for 10 reps, spotting through a game or (if) it comes (time) to step up, somebody goes down and we can fill a spot without taking a major drop off.’ And that's the biggest thing.”

Depth struggles are most significant at cornerback, according to Roberts, where he said only three scholarship players are ready to play now. Six defensive backs from Auburn’s ’23 class will enroll for the summer or fall, prior to the season.

“Luckily, we're going to get the summer, and we've got to really … be meticulous about how we operate that and how we get them to the point where they need to be so by the time we start fall camp, they know how to get lined up and where they're supposed to go and what they're supposed to do about coverages,” Roberts said.