Auburn defensive line coach leaving for Clemson

Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason is leaving for his alma mater.

Clemson announced Friday that Eason has been hired as the Tigers’ defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach. Eason returns to Clemson – where he played from 1998-2002 – after a one-year stint at Auburn.

Eason received a three-year, $750,000 deal at Clemson. He agreed to a two-year, $700,000 contract when he came to Auburn.

“To the Auburn fans: War Damn Eagle! Thank you for the love you have shown me this past year," Eason wrote in part on social media. "I've met some amazing people who love Auburn and everything it represents. It has truly been a joy to be a part of the Auburn Family!"

Eason was hired at Auburn in late January 2021 after Auburn alum Tracy Rocker joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff after a brief second stint as an Auburn assistant. With Eason’s help, the Tigers’ defense racked up 96 tackles for loss – fourth among SEC schools – and 36 sacks while allowing just under 127 rushing yards per game.