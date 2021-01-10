Auburn defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant, Daquan Newkirk enter transfer portal

AUBURN - Auburn defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant and Daquan Newkirk plan to play college football in 2021; it just might not be as Tigers.

Bryant and Newkirk announced Sunday they are entering the transfer portal as they weigh their options for the 2021 season. In entering the portal, both could ultimately return to Auburn for one final season of eligibility or instead suit up for another team come next fall.

Bryant graduated from Auburn this December, which means he would be immediately eligible wherever he chooses to play. Per Newkirk’s post on social media, he will be a grad transfer as well.

“I have been blessed to be showered with [Auburn fans’] continuous love and support over these past couple of years. … It has been an honor to be granted the opportunity to play for one of the best schools in the SEC and represent Auburn University’s football program,” Bryant wrote in part on social media. “I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal in order to weigh my options for this upcoming season [and] I am ready to DOMINATE!”