Auburn downs Georgia; earns first SEC victory of season

From there, Auburn maintained control for the game’s final 14 minutes and led by as much as 23 in the second half in action. The defeat leaves Georgia with its fourth straight loss this season.

Auburn led for most of the first half but seemed in trouble during a Georgia scoring run that Cooper and company ultimately shut down in a big way.

The Bulldogs whittled what was a 16-point Tigers lead down to six with 4:43 to go before halftime when Auburn heated back up. Cooper got the ball rolling with a layup then fired the ball on a fastbreak to Flanigan, who drilled the 3-pointer to build the Tigers’ lead back to nine.

After a missed shot by the Bulldogs, Cooper grabbed the defensive board then got the ball to Babatunde Akingbola, who came through with a layup.

Georgia answered Akingbola’s bucket courtesy P.J. Horne’s jumper when Cooper again delivered, this time with consecutive free throws to push Auburn’s lead to 40-29.

Another assist from Cooper — this time on Cambridge’s basket — followed by Cooper’s layup on a fastbreak closed out a quick 12-2 scoring run that effectively stopped the Bulldogs in their tracks.