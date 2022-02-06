Auburn eager to grow from road scare against Georgia

There was good news and bad news for the Auburn Tigers after Saturday’s showdown with Georgia.
The bad news was Auburn had plenty to fix after narrowly beating Georgia 74-72. The good news was the Tigers would be making those corrections after yet another victory.
Auburn struggled considerably in the second half but finished strong to hold off Georgia, the SEC’s last-place team. The statistics after the Tigers’ 19th straight victory spoke to the day’s issues: Auburn shot 32 percent from the field and 10 percent from 3-point range in the second half and turned the ball over 14 times, its fifth-highest total of the season.
“We just got to hit open shots, you know?” said Wendell Green Jr., who had 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting. “They were scoring. We’ve got to get more stops, but mainly we just got to hit open shots. I know personally I couldn’t hit a shot in the second half, but really, if we hit open shots the game’s not as close as it is, and we need more stops.”
One of Auburn’s most surprising issues came with its bigs, which couldn’t quite take the game over against Georgia like they did four days earlier against Alabama.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith and center Walker Kessler combined for 17 points, and while they hit 50 percent of their shots in the game they only had six attempts in the final 20 minutes. The Bulldogs matched the Tigers with 40 points apiece in the paint, and Georgia forwards Braelen Bridges and Noah Baumann helped the Bulldogs match the Tigers nearly step for step in the game’s final 13 minutes.
Kessler and Smith did come up clutch in the closing minutes – Smith grabbed a defensive rebound on a missed free throw with less than a minute to go and Kessler grabbed a defensive rebound on a missed Georgia 3-pointer that led to Green’s game-winning layup – but their inability to take the game over aided the Bulldogs’ upset chances.
When Bruce Pearl was asked about Smith’s play, the veteran coach took responsibility for the freshman forward’s lack of impact and also pointed to the team’s rigorous schedule of late as part of the issue.
“I didn't get him enough good looks. All I'd say guys, I think seriously that the Oklahoma, Alabama, travel to Georgia – I just think we're a little tired,” Pearl said. “I've got to really think about the next three days of practice. I may not practice until we play Tuesday. Seriously. I mean, we may watch film, we may stretch, we may get some shots because I don't even know how much I'm going to move them around.”
Auburn’s struggles Saturday were certainly understandable given the notable absence the Tigers were dealing with.
Starting point guard Zep Jasper sat out the action due to a non-COVID illness, which shortened the Tigers’ strong bench and put the pressure on Wendell Green Jr. as well as walk-on Preston Cook to help pick up the slack. Jasper’s absence led to Green playing a season-high 36 minutes in a game that saw Green miss 10 of his last 11 shots.
“It’s a different rhythm, but you know, I miss Zep,” Green said. “Having Zep out there, sharing minutes with Zep gives me a break. I felt it in my legs; all my jump shots were short. I couldn’t move like how I wanted to, but it’s no excuses. It did — it put a toll on me. I just got to be better prepared in situations like this.”
Green did, of course, hit his final attempt to make sure the Tigers’ trip to Athens still extended their impressive winning streak.
Pearl voiced regret after the fact about some of his decisions, saying he should have called a timeout sooner than he did and pointing out he still hasn’t figured out why Auburn has consistently struggled in the second halves of games. He did, however, make the well-calculated move of shifting Auburn’s defense to a zone in the game’s last few possessions, though he said he probably should have made the change sooner, too.
Pearl was noticeably frustrated after Saturday’s action, especially after hearing SEC Network analyst Patric Young say the Bulldogs “definitely should have won that game” prior to Pearl’s postgame interview .
Despite a lackluster showing by his team as a whole, Pearl emphasized his Tigers still did enough to get the job done in another SEC road victory.
"The other day, they don't ask how – they ask how many,” Pearl said. “I was reacting to the fact that I had my mic on, and I heard them say that Georgia should have won the game or deserved to win the game or should have won the game. No. We're here at Athens, and we played well to enough to win.
“We should have won the game. We did win the game."