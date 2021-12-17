Auburn eager to make most of road trip to play Saint Louis

Watching Auburn on TV rather than the bench offered a new experience for Pearl, but he said doing so made several characteristics about his team stand out.

“You noticed the fact that we've got depth. That jumped out of the screen. And we're talented. I thought we played hard,” Pearl said. “I think those things were things that, you know – 'cause I don't ever think we play hard enough when I'm coaching them. I know we're talented, but you could sort of see the depth and the talent in the different pieces that we have.”

Pearl added the challenges he mentioned before – guarding with effort, becoming more physical and executing more offensively – were also just as obvious watching from a screen as it is in person.

Pearl described Saint Louis as a good offensive team that plays a physical style on defense and rebounds well. He noted the Billikens change defenses effectively and that they’re known for changing up how they attack teams game to game, which puts the onus on the Tigers to be able to adjust.

“This will be like third- or fourth-best team we’ve played so far based on their math. It’s a Quad 1 opportunity for us,” Pearl said.