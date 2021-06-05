Auburn EDGE signee Brooks promises to be valuable late addition

Phillips played football at Troy, where he worked alongside the likes of future NFL standouts DeMarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora. Phillips preached to Brooks the importance of improving his get-off speed at the snap and worked diligently with the underclassman on perfecting his pass-rush moves and attacking blocks more effectively.

“I understood the kid’s got a lot of potential,” Phillips said. “We actually tried to get him to buy in more on pass rush and get him to understand that whole concept of being a great pass rusher and the things you’re going to have to do and work on.

“It’s like there’s an art to pass rushing: you really have to constantly work on it and work on it. I was able to get a lot of that out of him, just going back and l looking at some of his film and some of the pass-rush moves we tried to work on.”

Brooks made plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers — Phillips said there’s plenty of people who think Brooks has just as bright of a future at tight end — and did his part to keep Handley in contention.

Phillips remembered one specific moment from Brooks’ sophomore year that he felt showed how special the young man was poised to be.