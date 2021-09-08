Auburn EDGE TD Moultry recognizes all-new confidence as performance reaches new level

AUBURN - After showing flashes of being an effective pass rusher over his first four years at Auburn, EDGE TD Moultry took it to another level in the Tigers’ season opener.

Moultry built upon the praise teammates bestowed on him during fall camp by wrecking the Akron offensive line play after play. The results when the Tigers’ 60-10 victory was all said and done were hard to ignore: Moultry had piled together seven tackles – which tied him with linebacker Zakoby McClain for the team-high – along with three tackles for loss.

So, what’s so different for Moultry this fall? In his opinion, it boils down to the confidence factor.

“I always told myself I was a walking millionaire; I still am,” Moultry said. “I just didn't have the confidence, but now the confidence is there. The confidence is there before the game, the confidence to grow a little bit more from the first game. We'll just keep growing every game.”

Moultry’s attitude was hard to ignore when he spoke to reporters Wednesday on the heels of his strong outing, which came in his first start and 50th collegiate game. That mindset has been a constant throughout this year for the super senior, who aims to make a difference for the Tigers and realize his long-standing potential.