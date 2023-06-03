AUBURN —- Southern Miss had a penchant for leaving the yard Saturday, as the No. 2-seed Golden Eagles blasted four home runs to give top-seeded Auburn a season-ending 7-2 loss at the Auburn Regional at Plainsman Park.

The hot streak that Auburn baseball was once riding this season saw its flame officially burn out with the defeat, and the program suffered its quickest bounce from an NCAA Tournament in the Butch Thompson era.

“The responsibility lies on me,” Thompson said. “I just felt like the last three regionals, we were in such a good spot and had played such good baseball, and I did not get this team ready to the point of (being) ready to compete for being able to be there on the last day of it.”

Auburn (34-23-1) managed eight hits against the Golden Eagles, barely escaping a season-ending shutout with a two-run, three-hit sixth inning. It had just two hits until that frame, as third baseman Bryson Ware and shortstop Cole Foster accounted for the Tigers’ only three baserunners and pair of hits to that point.

This marked the third time this year Auburn didn’t have an extra-base hit in a game. One of those was during the regular season, on April 16 in a loss to Alabama. The second came Friday when the Tigers were upset by No. 4-seed Penn in extra innings.

For the Auburn Regional, the Tiger bats were ultimately flat. They posted a .181 batting average and posted no extra-base hits. Only two of their five runs scored were driven in as the result of a hit.

“We have prided ourselves on getting the timely hits when we needed to the past month or so,” Ware said. “The past few games, for whatever reason, it just hadn’t been falling our way.”

The Golden Eagles saw an incredibly efficient day at the plate against Auburn starting pitcher Tommy Vail. He was in the game for 4 innings and gave up just four hits. Three of those, however, were home runs and they accounted for five of the seven runs for Southern Miss (42-18).

Vail’s home run total Saturday matched the amount he’d given up all season in 16 outings prior.

“Since Oxford, we got him back for, I guess, one or two innings against Missouri and then tried to get him out there for the (SEC) Tournament,” Thompson said. “I just — I don’t want to use the new technology, but just such good spin rate and survivable fastball.

“And yeah, they got three swings off today on him. I thought he hung in there pretty good for the circumstances of everything that everybody doesn’t know. He’s a fighter for us, and we would not have been able to be here without Tommy Vail.”

After turning to Konner Copeland for one inning, Auburn had to call on another arm in Chase Isbell, who closed out the game with one run allowed in the final 3 innings. The one run also came on a homer.

Southern Miss shortstop Dustin Dickerson had two of his team’s four homers, going yard in the third and fifth innings. Christopher Sargeant began that long ball onslaught with a three-run shot off Vail in the first inning that carried over the wall in right field.

Isbell’s lone home run allowed came from third baseman Danny Diaz. Diaz and Dickerson’s home runs all accounted for just one run.

In part because of Auburn’s impotency at the plate, Southern Miss starting pitcher Billy Oldham tossed an impressive 5 ⅔ innings, giving up just four hits and two runs.