Auburn embracing challenge of facing Georgia

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t shying away from the challenge his Tigers face against Georgia on Saturday.

In fact, Harsin explained Monday the chance to play one of the nation’s best teams is one of the appealing parts about being at Auburn.

No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) has a fight on its hands Saturday against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) in the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The series, which dates back to 1892, has swung heavily in Georgia’s favor over the last 16 years, but the Tigers are still dead set on playing spoiler as they look to establish themselves among the country’s best teams.

In Harsin’s mind, having a chance to take down a great team in Jordan-Hare Stadium is something you can’t pass up.

“This is why you play. You look forward to weeks like this to come into a game and be at home,” Harsin said. “I know our crowd is going to be great. I’m looking forward to that … We need that homefield advantage, so that place should be rocking. And our guys will be looking forward to being out there and playing in front of them.”

Of course, Auburn will need more than a loud crowd Saturday to unseat a team most consider at the forefront of the College Football Playoff race.