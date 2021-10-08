Auburn embracing challenge of facing Georgia

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t shying away from the challenge his Tigers face against Georgia on Saturday.
In fact, Harsin explained Monday the chance to play one of the nation’s best teams is one of the appealing parts about being at Auburn.
No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) has a fight on its hands Saturday against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) in the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The series, which dates back to 1892, has swung heavily in Georgia’s favor over the last 16 years, but the Tigers are still dead set on playing spoiler as they look to establish themselves among the country’s best teams.
In Harsin’s mind, having a chance to take down a great team in Jordan-Hare Stadium is something you can’t pass up.
“This is why you play. You look forward to weeks like this to come into a game and be at home,” Harsin said. “I know our crowd is going to be great. I’m looking forward to that … We need that homefield advantage, so that place should be rocking. And our guys will be looking forward to being out there and playing in front of them.”
Of course, Auburn will need more than a loud crowd Saturday to unseat a team most consider at the forefront of the College Football Playoff race.
Harsin explained the Bulldogs have shown great consistency through five games, and they have too many great players to mention. He spoke highly of quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett then lauded all the Bulldogs’ running backs before naming tight end Brock Bowers as someone to watch.
On the other side, Harsin praised the Georgia defense as it comes off a 37-0 shutout victory against Arkansas and credited the Bulldogs’ special teams as capable of producing game-changing plays.
“Georgia is complete in all three phases. When you watch them, you pop on tape, you can see why they have the record they do and the type of performances they have,” Harsin said. “They've got very good players. They play hard. They're well-coached, and that shows up on a consistent basis on film.”
Harsin was asked specifically about Georgia’s front seven, which has dominated opponents to start the fall and is a big reason why the Bulldogs are first in the nation in scoring defense (4.6), fourth in rushing defense (70.6) and fourth in sacks (18).
Harsin described Georgia as being physical up front and pointed to handling players such as defensive tackle Jordan Davis or linebacker Nakobe Dean in order to run the football effectively, something Auburn struggled to do against Georgia State and LSU. Harsin challenged his offensive line and his tight ends to reach the second level to open running room for the Tigers’ running backs, a task that is much easier said than done.
As for the Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart commended Harsin for the job he’s done and the staff he’s put together at Auburn. Smart said Auburn’s players have bought into what the new staff wants to accomplish, and he pointed out the Tigers’ lone loss so far this year was to a top-10 team on the road.
Smart’s squad is riding high after a blowout victory over previously-No. 8 Arkansas, but they know their next objective won’t be easy. Smart acknowledged how tough playing in Jordan-Hare promises to be, and he challenged his players to keep their composure against a talented Auburn team.
Like Auburn, Georgia is in the midst of a difficult stretch of games featuring a number of ranked teams. As hard as it is to get up for such tough opponents week after week, Smart explained that’s the price you pay to chase a national championship.
"There is no week off in our conference. Those teams could be higher ranked by the time we play them, they could be lower ranked but they're going to be the same team regardless of what they're ranked,” Smart said of Georgia’s upcoming schedule.
“I think it's more about, like, how do you write the chapters in your book where all the chapters are good chapters, you know what I mean? We're trying to write a really good book, and we don't want a bad chapter in our book.
“We're trying to write each individual chapter like it has a history and a life of its own, and you do that by focusing on what's present now. Right now, for us it's Auburn.”