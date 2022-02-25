Auburn faces "championship-caliber game' against Tennessee

“Just a standpoint from the math, playing Tennessee on the road would be the biggest NET gainer, if you could get it, of any game we’ve played all season long. And we’ve got some great wins. But because of how they tough they are at home, how well they shoot the ball at home, how well they share the ball at home — we’re going to absolutely have to have our best offense of the year.”

That offense has been harder to come by in recent weeks, as several Auburn players have experienced shooting slumps. K.D. Johnson and Allen Flanigan have struggled to get things going offensively of late. Wendell Green Jr. appeared to break out of his during Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss, while Zep Jasper had his biggest offensive impact of the season against the Rebels, scoring 15 points and knocking down 4-of-5 3-pointers after going four games without a made basket and five without a made 3-pointer.

“We want to turn it on at the right time,” Green said. “Started the season great, probably the last four or five games, had a little slump, but this is us. A slump doesn’t define us. Hopefully we can keep it going in March.”