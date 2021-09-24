Auburn faces Georgia State team that appears to be clicking at the right time

The Panthers are only two years removed from their upset victory in Neyland Stadium. Even though there are multiple players from that team still at Georgia State, Elliott explained there’s not much they can take away from that victory when it comes to taking on the Tigers.

“When you watched [Tennessee] on film, you see some obvious holes back then a few years back that we could go establish, and we just felt like we could play with them. That’s no different if you’re playing Auburn or you’re playing Alabama or you’re playing Charlotte, you know?” Elliott said. “We felt like we could go in there in Knoxville and knock them off, and we did. We’re going to search through this Auburn bunch and see if we can find some creases in that defense and some struggles in that offense where we can control this game and see what happens.

“I don’t think just because they’ve got a big ol’ stadium right there and they like to cheer and there’s going to be a little eagle fly over us, I don’t think we’re all going to be just shellshocked and look up there and go, ‘Oh my gosh,’ you know? It’s a football contest, so we’ll go play it just like every other football contest.”