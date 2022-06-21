Auburn falls hard to Arkansas; eliminated from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Auburn baseball’s trip to the College World Series came to an end Tuesday night.

Auburn fell 11-1 to fellow SEC West foe Arkansas and was eliminated from the double-elimination tournament.

Arkansas jumped out to a one-run lead in the first, but extended its lead further with a momentum-swinging third inning.

With one out in third, Mike Bello lost a routine fly ball in the left-field sun, resulting in a single. Three batters later, Arkansas’ Chris Lanzilli recorded an RBI single that went just past the outstretched glove of Sonny DiChiara at first. And finally, to cap the catalyst inning, Robert Moore hit a deep double in left that Bello again lost in the sun, scoring another two runs.

Suddenly, Arkansas had a four-run lead, kick-starting what would eventually be an 11-1 loss for Auburn that ended the Tigers’ season in Omaha. The loss was a lopsided affair, as the Razorbacks dominated both at the plate and on the mound.

Arkansas’ 11 runs scored were the most Auburn had allowed all postseason, and the most it had given up since an 11-8 loss to Arkansas in May at Plainsman Park. The Razorbacks hit well with two outs, as eight of their runs came when they were down to one out.

Razorback starter Will McEntire was effective, striking out nine Auburn batters through five innings, and not giving up a hit until the fourth. Prior to Tuesday, the most McEntire had struck out in an outing this season was five. In total, McEntire went seven innings, striking out nine while giving up three hits and a run.

Contrary to much of the postseason, Auburn’s pitching was dismal. Arkansas (45-20) worked starter Mason Barnett into a 33-pitch first inning and he left after giving up four runs on 77 pitches through 2⅔ innings. John Armstrong gave up another four runs in relief of Barnett, and Carson Skipper gave up another in two innings. Following Skipper, Auburn brought in four more pitchers — Chase Isbell, Chase Allsup, Carson Swilling and Brooks Fuller — to finish out the game.

Auburn set new highs for hits and runs allowed in a game this postseason with the loss, and it tied postseason lows for runs scored and hits.

The Tigers’ 43-22 finish marked their largest single-season win total since 2018, when they went 43-23. The last time Auburn won more than 43 games was in 1999 when it went 46-19.