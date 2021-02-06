Auburn falls in OT on last-second shot

AUBURN --- With just seconds remaining in overtime of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss, Sharife Cooper drilled a shot that seemed destined to force yet another extra session.
The Rebels, however, had no interest in going any further.
The satisfaction from Cooper’s tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left Saturday was short-lived thanks to Ole Miss’ response. The Rebels worked the remaining time before getting the ball to Devontae Shuler, who drilled a jumper with 0.2 seconds left to leave the Tigers with an 86-84 loss.
“Getting to the next play we need one stop and we’re getting to a second overtime. We had a decent defensive possession,” said Cooper, who had 15 points and 14 assists. “I feel like I could’ve jumped at the end, I tried to like, I was just staying in front.
“I kind of got a reach at it. I didn’t want to foul him, so I tried to get my hands back. But he made a tough shot, and just give him credit.”
Shuler’s shot was the culmination of an overtime period that was nothing short of chaotic for both sides.
Allen Flanigan started the extra session on a high note by grabbing a rebound off a missed free throw then scoring on a layup to put the Tigers on top. Ole Miss countered with a layup on the next possession before the Rebels delivered a block, got the ball and took the lead on Jarkel Joiner’s jumper with three-and-a-half minutes to go.
Auburn’s next possession ended with a block, and Joiner came through again with a layup to pad the Rebels’ lead. It was Flanigan who finally delivered the answer for Auburn as he quickly raced downcourt after Joiner’s shot and made a layup of his own to cut the lead to two.
Ole Miss, as it turned out, was just getting started.
Romello White had shown his strength throughout the game, and he put it on display again with a hard-fought layup that somehow dropped to create an 80-76 score with 2:40 remaining in the extra session.
Cooper hit the back end of two free throws to bring Auburn within three only for White to step up once again, this time dropping a jumper to push the Rebels to a five-point lead with 2:10 remaining in the contest.
Auburn’s Jaylin Williams brought the game back to three points with a put-back bucket with 1:22 to go, and Devan Cambridge’s offensive rebound gave the Tigers a considerable boost. Flanigan stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, but a traveling violation by the Rebels on the would-be in-bound gave the Tigers the ball and a chance.
Williams’ next shot, however, rimmed out, and the Rebels came down with the ball. Shuler’s two free throws pushed the Rebels’ lead to five with 40 seconds to go in the game. Cooper answered by hitting two free throws to create a three-point game with 35.8 seconds still showing on the clock.
The Tigers needed a basket in a hurry after Cooper’s free throw, and after Williams’ steal they had their chance. JT Thor’s 3-pointer fell short but landed in the waiting arms of Williams, who quickly sent it back to Cooper at the top of the arc.
“Our guys have done a really good job, you know, competing and fighting and playing hard. We played really well today. We did a lot of really good things,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I mean, our guys obviously are competing 'til the end. The pressure was a factor. We turned them over. Just didn't finish.”
Cooper had one of his better performances from 3 on Saturday, and he capped it with the must-have shot to tie the game with 13 seconds remaining. The freshman’s heroics were quickly overshadowed by the senior Shuler, who soon after drilled the shot that started a massive Ole Miss celebration on the Auburn Arena court.
Replay review ultimately gave the Tigers 0.2 seconds to work with, but the in-bound pass was intercepted and the game was over.
Flanigan, Williams and Cambridge each had 16 points to tie for the team-high in the loss. White had a team-high 30 points for Ole Miss, while Shuler contributed 26.
The disappointing ending for the Tigers capped off a game in which Auburn led by as much as 14 points in the second half before the Rebels roared to life.
Auburn’s comfortable advantage was no longer in sight with 4:44 left in the second half after an 8-3 Ole Miss run cut the Tigers’ lead to one point. Luckily for the Tigers, they weren’t done battling just yet.
Auburn held a one-point lead when Flanigan hit the first of two free throws, and after Thor grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul he hit another to push the lead to two. Cambridge brought down a hard-fought defensive rebound on the next Ole Miss possession and connected on both of his shots, which left the score 70-65 with 3:20 to go in the game.
Shuler and Auburn’s Dylan Cardwell traded buckets before Shuler connected on a 3-pointer, which drew the Rebels within two points with 1:52 to go in the game. Cooper’s unsuccessful 3-pointer opened the door for Ole Miss, which tied the game on White’s put-back layup with exactly one minute left in the action.
Cooper had a second shot to play the hero, but his 3-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer missed the mark and gave Ole Miss the ball back with 32 seconds left, but the Rebels’ last-second shot was no good and the teams headed to overtime.
Auburn returns to the court Tuesday on the road at Vanderbilt.