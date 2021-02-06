Auburn falls in OT on last-second shot

Auburn’s next possession ended with a block, and Joiner came through again with a layup to pad the Rebels’ lead. It was Flanigan who finally delivered the answer for Auburn as he quickly raced downcourt after Joiner’s shot and made a layup of his own to cut the lead to two.

Ole Miss, as it turned out, was just getting started.

Romello White had shown his strength throughout the game, and he put it on display again with a hard-fought layup that somehow dropped to create an 80-76 score with 2:40 remaining in the extra session.

Cooper hit the back end of two free throws to bring Auburn within three only for White to step up once again, this time dropping a jumper to push the Rebels to a five-point lead with 2:10 remaining in the contest.

Auburn’s Jaylin Williams brought the game back to three points with a put-back bucket with 1:22 to go, and Devan Cambridge’s offensive rebound gave the Tigers a considerable boost. Flanigan stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession, but a traveling violation by the Rebels on the would-be in-bound gave the Tigers the ball and a chance.