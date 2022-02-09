Auburn falls to Arkansas

“It’s unacceptable for me to have that many turnovers, especially on the road. Their big was taking charges in the middle of the paint. It messed with me a little bit,” Green said. “But I’m going to watch the film to see what I can do to improve when a big is just standing there undercutting me. But just personally for me, I just can’t turn the ball over like that. And that’s something that I’m gonna improve.”

Kessler fouled out of the game in overtime, which opened up the paint for the Razorbacks. Jabari Smith had two early fouls on a night in which he scored 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting and 3-of-8 from three. Smith hit two shots late in OT to keep Auburn within striking distance.

Pearl said he wanted to get the freshman some more straightforward looks offensively.

“We’ve got to do a better job of getting him some playmaking situations where his assist-to-turnover ratio has a chance to be better,” Pearl said. “It was loud in here; it was tough to communicate. I thought in the first half, we never really got on the same page.”

Auburn (22-2, 10-1) plays Texas A&M Saturday at 11 am at Auburn Arena. Green seemed confident that his squad would fix the issues that cost them a game against the Razorbacks.