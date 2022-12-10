Auburn falls to Memphis for first loss of season

ATLANTA — Coming into Saturday, defense had been a strong suit all year for Auburn.

The Tigers were No. 6 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and they dominated the interior, averaging more blocks per game than any other team in Division I.

But Memphis smoked out any show of defensive prowess from its opponent, smothering No. 11 Auburn for much of the contest, and staving off a late comeback for an 82-73 win at State Farm Arena. It handed Auburn its first loss of the season.

“(Memphis coach) Penny (Hardaway) talked about defense traveling, and it does,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “It's the first time that defense didn't carry the day for us. I knew the offense would be challenged, but we really, really weren't very well-prepared. Didn't play with the kind of effort and energy that we've been playing with on the defensive end.

“I've got to take ownership of that. I'll put the loss on me. I got out-coached. Our team got out-prepared. They were more ready to play than we were, and that's on me.”

The last time Auburn (8-1) lost to an unranked nonconference opponent in the regular season was Nov. 30, 2020, in a 63-55 defeat by UCF.

Memphis (8-2) dominated Auburn where it was strongest. The Tigers from East Alabama were out-scored in the paint 50-24 and they were out-rebounded 43-32. Fourteen of Memphis' rebounds came on the offensive end — three more offensive boards than Auburn had — and Memphis managed 11 second-chance points.

Of Memphis’ 60 field goal attempts, 33 were dunks or layups, and they converted 66.7% of those dunk and layup attempts. Auburn had 18 dunk or layup attempts and converted on 10.

Last year’s American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Kendric Davis, dominated for Memphis. He finished with a game-high 27 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Davis’ point and rebounding totals were season-highs.

“He just — like other good ball players, he took advantage of what we gave him,” Auburn guard KD Johnson said of Davis. “He went full force today with it.”

Despite leading the nation in blocks per game, it took Auburn 37 minutes to record its first block. Dylan Cardwell had the team’s two swats.

No Auburn Tiger scored more than Atlanta native KD Johnson’s team-high 14. Wendell Green Jr. matched that total as time expired. As a team, Auburn was 23-of-62 (37.1%) shooting and 6-of-24 (25%) from 3.

Auburn’s freshmen, who Pearl spoke on often in the days leading up to Saturday, were shut down yet against. Chance Westry and Yohan Traore were both held scoreless.

“They're gonna be terrific players,” Pearl said. “But right now, in this moment, they've got to step up and deliver when called upon. They're working hard, and they're doing the best they can to prepare. We didn't have the same pop off the bench that we normally have. And again, I've got to a better job of coaching, and I've got to do a better job of preparing my team.

“We've got to do a better job of their defensive game plan and making sure guys understand. Look, we could've won the game scoring 73 points. But we can't win the game with Memphis scoring 82.”