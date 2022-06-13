Auburn falls to Oregon State 4-3; teams play decisive third game Monday night

Despite notable starting-pitching performances, mistakes in the field seemed to make the difference in the Corvallis Super Regional on Sunday, as Oregon State was able to regain a lead on Auburn thanks in part to a couple of errors and cement an eventual 4-3 loss for the Tigers.

With the loss, Auburn and Oregon State will play an elimination game Monday at 6:30 p.m. central with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

“These are two good teams and they’re just trying to keep chipping away at each other and fighting for every pitch,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “This has been an exciting two days here. This has been an amazing two days, and this is what it's supposed to be like. This is what it's supposed to come down to. So, we'll get that tomorrow.”

Starting pitcher Joseph Gonzalez went five innings for Auburn (41-20), giving up seven hits and three earned runs, including two solo home runs, while striking out five. Gonzalez’s most crucial play came on a bunt from Oregon State’s Justin Boyd in the fifth.

In a 2-2 game with Matthew Gretler at second base, Boyd’s bunt dribbled down the third base line. Gonzalez came off the mound to field it, but hurled the ball past Sonny DiChiara at first, allowing Gretler to score all the way from second and let the Beavers regain a lead they hadn’t held since the first.

“The bunt was just such a good bunt by Boyd,” Thompson said. “I thought Joseph had a great play. I thought he had a chance at it.”

In relief of Gonzalez, Chase Allsup allowed another run to score on Jake Dukart’s single in the sixth, as Travis Bazzana was plated from third. Bazzana had been at first a few pitches earlier, but he advanced to third on a throwing error from Allsup, who threw into center field on a Bazzana steal attempt.

Run production for Auburn also came on miscues from Oregon State. Two of the Tigers’ three runs scored on wild pitches.

Auburn’s second run of the game, which scored on a Brody Moore double, came after Oregon State center fielder Jacob Melton dove for what was a bloop hit from Moore and missed it, allowing Brooks Carlson to score from second as the ball rolled past Melton.

Oregon State starter Cooper Hjerpe, who was sidelined the day before with an undisclosed illness Saturday, looked in good health as he pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out six while giving up two walks and three earned runs.

Hjerpe gave up three hits, but didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, and he didn’t allow a base runner until the third.

“I can't tip my hat anymore to an opposing player,” Thompson said. “I think the inning where we hit the doubles, just everything was happening with two outs and a two-out hit going to create big innings is hard to rely on. We had one leadoff man (reach).”

The Beavers’ bullpen followed it up with a dominant outing as Ben Ferrer was a one-man show. The reliever pitched a scoreless 3⅓ while striking out three and giving up two hits.

While Auburn’s bullpen didn’t dominate, reliever Chase Isbell had one of his best outings of the year for the Tigers. He pitched a scoreless and hitless 2⅔ innings in relief of Allsup, who didn’t pitch a whole frame.

In his appearance, Isbell struck out four while walking two, and John Armstrong, who pitched Saturday, relieved Isbell in the ninth to record the final two outs of the inning.

Asked about the significance of Isbell’s night, Thompson said that he wouldn’t know the answer until after Monday’s game.

“Does he save somebody and allow some people to come back?” Thompson said. “I don't think you can answer that question until I sit here tomorrow night at the end of Game Three.”