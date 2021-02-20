Auburn falls to red-hot LSU in double-digit loss

With just under 10 minutes to go in the first half of Saturday’s game, LSU guard Cameron Thomas worked the ball around the free-throw line while Auburn’s Sharife Cooper defended.
Thomas and the home Tigers had put together some dominant minutes of play against Auburn, and the freshman — whom Auburn had recruited out of Chesapeake, Va. — was ready to provide a fitting close to the strong stretch. As Cooper closed in defensively, Thomas released an off-balance jumper that drew a foul but also somehow managed to fall through the hoop.
As the Auburn players tried to gather themselves, Thomas tacked on the free throw with ease to leave Auburn down 13 points.
Thomas’ skillful shot was just one of far too many big plays made by LSU, which left Auburn with a 104-80 loss. The defeat featured a disappointing showing for Auburn, which began the afternoon with some big buckets before the home Tigers caught fire and hardly cooled down.
Thomas ended the outing with a game-high 27 points after shooting 7-of-16 from the field and also had four rebounds.
The loss stood as the first time Auburn has given up triple-digit points in a game since surrendering 114 to Florida in February 2017. It also stood as the most points LSU has scored in an SEC game since 1996.
“Man, I’m disappointed. I thought we had a great game plan, a good week of preparation, I thought we were excited about playing,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I’m disappointed in our team, I’m disappointed in our play, I’m disappointed in our execution, I’m disappointed in our preparation, I’m disappointed in how we competed, I’m disappointed that guys weren’t excited about their matchup.
“Who wants Cam Thomas? Like, who wants him? Who wants Trendon [Watford]? Who wants Javonte [Smart]? And there just isn’t any of that, and that’s a problem. So, as a result, we got whooped.”
Auburn (11-12, 5-9 SEC) jumped out to a 10-5 advantage in the game’s opening minutes before several LSU players found their stride and demonstrated how much talent they truly have.
Javonte Smart gave LSU (14-6, 9-4 SEC) its first lead courtesy consecutive 3-pointers before Thomas took things over with six points in the span of 30 seconds on a jumper, a fastbreak layup and an and-one free throw.
Babatunde Akingbola briefly stopped the LSU run with a much-needed putback jumper, but Thomas and Josh LeBanc answered right back with a pair of layups that left Auburn down 10 with 13:52 to go until halftime.
Allen Flanigan and Cooper came through with a pair of buckets after LeBanc’s shot, but their four points were it for Auburn over the next four minutes and 45 seconds of game action. In that time came Thomas’ hard-fought jumper and free throw along with six points from Birmingham native Trendon Watford and another LeBlanc layup.
Auburn couldn’t keep up with LSU not only because of the home team’s effective shooting — it ended the first half shooting just under 49 percent from the floor — but also because of their dominance on the boards. LSU had as many offensive rebounds (10) as Auburn had total rebounds in the game’s first 14 minutes.
"They lined us up and scored us. You know, when you only have three assists at half as LSU did, and they scored 50 points on three assists," Pearl said. "They kind of lined us up and posted us up and beat us one-on-one and dominated us. That's why we're frustrated, and we're disappointed."
Auburn’s most-impressive run in the first half came once the road Tigers were nearly doubled up by the Bayou Bengals.
After falling behind LSU 45-23 late in the first half, Javon Franklin hit two free throws before Jamal Johnson drilled a 3-pointer and Cooper came through with a fastbreak jumper. Aundre Hyatt slowed the Auburn run momentarily with a layup before Franklin and Cooper came right back with their own layups.
Unfortunately for Auburn, those points were overshadowed by LSU once again. With the game clock winding down before halftime, Darius Days bided his time before firing up a 3-pointer, which hit the mark and left Auburn down 16 points.
LSU didn’t let up after halftime, either.
The home Tigers quickly hit four of their first five 3-point attempts in four minutes to minimize a solid start by Auburn and to ensure the road Tigers couldn’t fight their way back into contention.
LSU ended the afternoon shooting just over 53 percent from the floor and exactly 50 percent from 3-point range.
Cooper led Auburn with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting but only had two assists compared to six rebounds. Flanigan chipped in 13 points, and JT Thor had 10.
In addition to Thomas’ impressive performance, Watford contributed 18 points, Days posted 17 and Smart had 16.
Auburn returns to the court Tuesday when it hosts Florida. Pearl expressed his displeasure with the team after Saturday's loss and is holding out hope for a better performance against the Gators.
"I've got to keep it real and just be honest with our guys," Pearl said. "When we're not locked in and we don't compete and when we get pushed around like that physically – look, Florida's going to push us around. Tennessee's going to push us around. I mean, our big guys are young, and they're not physical enough. And we don't have enough physicality and toughness. And it really showed tonight."