Auburn falls to red-hot LSU in double-digit loss

With just under 10 minutes to go in the first half of Saturday’s game, LSU guard Cameron Thomas worked the ball around the free-throw line while Auburn’s Sharife Cooper defended.

Thomas and the home Tigers had put together some dominant minutes of play against Auburn, and the freshman — whom Auburn had recruited out of Chesapeake, Va. — was ready to provide a fitting close to the strong stretch. As Cooper closed in defensively, Thomas released an off-balance jumper that drew a foul but also somehow managed to fall through the hoop.

As the Auburn players tried to gather themselves, Thomas tacked on the free throw with ease to leave Auburn down 13 points.

Thomas’ skillful shot was just one of far too many big plays made by LSU, which left Auburn with a 104-80 loss. The defeat featured a disappointing showing for Auburn, which began the afternoon with some big buckets before the home Tigers caught fire and hardly cooled down.

Thomas ended the outing with a game-high 27 points after shooting 7-of-16 from the field and also had four rebounds.

The loss stood as the first time Auburn has given up triple-digit points in a game since surrendering 114 to Florida in February 2017. It also stood as the most points LSU has scored in an SEC game since 1996.