Auburn finishes off Tennessee to snap three-game losing streak

AUBURN - With the minutes winding down in Saturday’s game against Tennessee, the Auburn Tigers had a golden opportunity to finish off another ranked team.

Even without point guard Sharife Cooper on the floor, the Tigers rose to the occasion and made the plays it needed to finally return to the win column.

Auburn guards Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson stepped up in the game’s final minutes by delivering some much-needed baskets to help the Tigers take down Tennessee 77-72. The win snaps Auburn’s three-game losing streak and gives coach Bruce Pearl six straight victories over his former team.

“We knew that coming in they were going to try to switch the ball screens,” said Flanigan, who had a team-high 23 points along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. “Me and 'Mal, late in the clock, we just took advantage of the switches – them switching bigs on us – and let guys like Jaylin crack down and get the backside rebound and find them when they’re open.”

Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) appeared poised to erase a modest Auburn lead with just under 10 minutes to go when Flanigan, Johnson and the Tigers took their game to the next level.