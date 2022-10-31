Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin

The Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is officially no longer.

On Monday, Auburn University officially announced that it would be parting ways with Harsin, effectively immediately.

Harsin’s short-lived tenure on the Plains was mired with negatives — turnover of both staff and players, unimpressive recruiting efforts, lows that hadn’t been seen at Auburn in a decade and consequent questions of his job performance.

This season, Auburn struggled in a win against San Jose State. The week following, it suffered a home loss to a ranked Penn State program it nearly defeated on the road last season. That was followed by a narrow overtime victory against Missouri, then three straight losses. First, a squandered lead and home loss to LSU, then a shellacking against Georgia in Athens. Auburn last Saturday lost to Arkansas after a bye week.

The presumed deathblows to Harsin’s job came on the field this season, but they were well-preceded by a Year One that included a total on-field collapse and an offseason filled with controversy and off-field negatives.

The inaugural Harsin season ended in a five-game losing streak, including a narrow loss to Alabama in four overtimes for which the Tigers led the majority of regulation. The skid gave Auburn a 6-7 record. It was Auburn’s worst finish since the ill-fated 2012 season in which the Tigers went 3-9 and fired Gene Chizik, who had won a national title two years prior.

From his arrival, Harsin’s initial staff of well-known names witnessed a myriad of firings and resignations. In Sept. 2021, Harsin fired receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season. After the Iron Bowl loss, he fired offensive coordinator and former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo. Austin Davis, a standout quarterback at Southern Miss and Seattle Seahawks assistant, was hired to succeed Bobo. Forty-three days later, Davis left the post citing personal reasons.

Between Davis’ hiring and resignation, other coaches left. Defensive line coach Nick Eason departed for Clemson, and most notably, defensive coordinator and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason left for the same position at Oklahoma State, taking a $400,000 pay cut in the process.

Players left, too, most notably three-year starting quarterback and Auburn legacy Bo Nix, who announced his intent to transfer on Dec. 12, about two weeks before Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston. Others followed, including leading receiver Kobe Hudson, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and JJ Pegues, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and running back Shaun Shivers, among others.

Between players and staff, it was a mass exodus from the Plains. By mid-February, 19 players had entered the transfer portal and eight coaches had departed since Harsin’s arrival.

The swirl of exits paired with a lackluster ending to Harsin’s first full recruiting class, as the Tigers failed to add a single prospect on the Feb. 2 national signing day. The class ranked No. 21 nationally according to 247Sports’ overall rankings, the program’s lowest ranking on the site since 2009, when it ranked No. 23.

The on-field collapse, bevy of departures and recruiting silence were followed a day later by rumors that circulated, mostly of a toxic culture with Harsin at the helm.

Former players spoke out, including an NFL-bound Smoke Monday who said Harsin “truly don't understand kids that come from nothing, kids that come from the hood.” Hunter, who had transferred to UCF, said the treatment of Auburn players under Harsin was the reason for his departure.

“We got treated like we wasn't good enough and like dogs,” Hunter said.

That same day, in an interview with ESPN, Harsin called any rumors “bulls—” and insisted he wasn’t going anywhere.

“I'm the Auburn coach, and that's how I'm operating every day,” Harsin said. “I want this thing to work, and I've told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B."

Former Auburn president Jay Gogue acknowledged the rumors in a board of trustees meeting Feb. 4, saying “we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time."

Two days later, former athletic director Allen Greene spoke to the program’s player leaders, and the university announced the next day that it’d be investigating potential lapses of policies and procedures within athletics. Four days later, Gogue wrote in a statement that the investigation was over and Harsin would remain at Auburn.

But less than a year later, Gogue and Greene are both gone. So is Harsin.