Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams after four games

“We have got to find ways to make plays on the perimeter and be able to run the football. If you get a one-on-one matchup, we’ve got to win. We’ve got to win. It doesn’t always have to be a deep ball; it can be, like I said, an easy catch and go make something happen with it,” Harsin said. “Every guy on that field wants their chance; well, here you go. Here’s your chance; do something with it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You know, we’re going to continue to do that. We’ll keep playing until we really figure out who gives us the best opportunity to be explosive and to make some of those plays consistently.”

Williams signed a two-year, $600,00 deal to join Harsin’s first staff at Auburn in January. Auburn would owe him the remainder of his deal, though the amount would be mitigated if Williams took another coaching job.

Williams’ departure was first reported by On3.com, 247 Sports and Rivals.com.

Williams came to Auburn after coaching Troy’s outside receivers for the past six seasons.