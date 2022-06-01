Auburn, Florida State have long history in baseball

AUBURN —- Auburn’s Brody Moore gave an apt summation of Auburn and Florida State’s relationship Monday.

“It was a long time ago, or before I was really into it,” Moore said, “but I know Auburn goes there, and I know they get beat a lot there.”

The senior shortstop was on the nose, as the two squads have a longstanding history that dates back to 1904. The Tigers and Seminoles have faced off 119 times, according to the Auburn record book, with the bulk of those contests taking place in Tallahassee. But for the first time, the Seminoles are playing postseason games in Auburn.

Florida State, the No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional, will kick off play at Plainsman Park at 11 a.m. Friday against No. 2 UCLA, and depending on how the weekend shakes out, matchup No. 120 could be in the cards for the two programs. Auburn faces Southeastern Louisiana later Friday at 6 p.m.

Auburn and Florida State’s 119 games are the most the Tigers have played a nonconference opponent other than Mercer and Georgia Tech, both of which were former conference opponents. Four Southeastern Conference schools — Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Arkansas — have played Auburn fewer times than Florida State.

Of the squads’ 119 contests, 77 of them — nearly two-thirds — have been played in Tallahassee.

The last time the two teams played each other was in the Tallahassee Regional in 2017, with Auburn beating Central Florida and Tennessee Tech for back-to-back tries at the Seminoles that both ended in losses and closed the season.

But the postseason history between the two spans much further back.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Auburn alumnus Frank Thomas was part of the team when it played in its second-ever Tallahassee Regional in 1989, 13 years after the first in 1976.

In the 15 years Hal Baird was head coach of the Tigers, they made nine regional appearances, and three of those were in Tallahassee, as well as a Super Regional in 1999. In that span, Auburn played Florida State seven times and posted a 2-5 record. Since then, they’ve played six times in the postseason and the Tigers haven’t recorded a win. Their last postseason win against FSU was a 5-2 victory in Tallahassee in 1997 that sent the Tigers to the College World Series.

For Florida State to come to Plainsman Park, though?

“I think we’ve got a chance to turn the tables a little bit,” Moore said.

The all-time record against Florida State at home is still a losing one, but it’s not as severe as the Tigers’ record at Tallahassee (19-42) or their postseason record (4-16) against the Seminoles.

The Tigers have hosted Florida State 39 times and come away victorious on 18 occasions, a 46 percent win percentage. This year’s Auburn squad has also been successful at home. Its 22-9 record in Plainsman Park is the best since 2018 when AU went 29-6 at home.

“It’s going to be a different ballgame for them here,” Carson Skipper said of Florida State. “I think anybody coming into our town and our field is going to have a tough time playing us and beating us, and you know, we’re just ready to get out there and get after it.”