Auburn football announces future home-and-home series with Miami (FL)

The Auburn Tigers have another marquee matchup with an ACC opponent scheduled for the future.

Auburn announced a future home-and-home series with Miami (FL) for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The Tigers will travel to Miami for the first matchup on Sept. 1, 2029 before hosting the Hurricanes in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030.

The showdown will mark the first home-and-home the Tigers have played with an ACC opponent since Clemson in 2016-2017.

Auburn is 7-4 all-time against Miami with the last meeting coming at the 1984 Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J., which Miami won 20-18. The last time the two programs played in Auburn was Oct. 7, 1978, when the Hurricanes won 17-15.

Auburn shut out Miami 3-0 when the schools last played in Miami on Oct. 4, 1974.

Miami is the only ACC opponent the Tigers have scheduled over the next 10 seasons. Counting the 2021 season, Auburn has five future home-and-home series scheduled against Power 5 opponents: Penn State, California, Baylor, UCLA and Miami.