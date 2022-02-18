Auburn football coach Harsin promotes assistants

Kiesau coached coached the Boise State quarterbacks in 2020 after coaching the wide receivers from 2017-19. He was the offensive coordinator at Fresno State in 2016 and served as interim head coach during the last four games of the season.

After Harsin hired Davis, a 32-year-old up-and-comer in coaching, it seemed apparent Harsin would take over play-calling duties for Auburn’s offense. Kiesau called the staff’s new approach a ‘collaborative’ effort in his statement through the university.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some really good coaches in my career, but very few have the offensive mind, the attention to detail and the overall plan for execution like Coach Harsin,” said Kiesau.

“I’m fired up to work in a collaborative offensive environment like we have, from the head coach to the coordinator and position coaches to the analysts and all the way down to the graduate assistants. This gives you an opportunity to be successful, and our players feel that chemistry.”

Bellantoni was a defensive analyst for Auburn in 2021 after serving as special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant for Utah State in 2020. He spent the 2019 season as a linebackers coach at Washington State and interim defensive coordinator.