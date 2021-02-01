Auburn football gets commits as signing day nears

The situation on the line only grew more increasingly difficult as the year went on.

Auburn seemed settled in with a lineup consisting of left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm when Council suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game against Ole Miss. The exit of Council, who had transferred in from Akron, opened the door for Keiondre Jones, and toward the end of the year Jackson and Hamm fought through injuries and were replaced at times by Austin Troxell and Brenden Coffey.

While it’s fair to factor in the lack of time to gel as well as injuries, Auburn’s offensive line was undeniably inconsistent in 2020, and as a result so was the offense.

There were times that sophomore quarterback Bo Nix was noticeably uncomfortable in the pocket, and down the stretch it led to moments of Nix perceiving the pending pressure before it had even arrived. The offensive line simply had no chance in Auburn’s two biggest losses as far as scoring differential against then-No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama, as the line failed to open up much running room and was overpowered in pass protection during games that the Tigers were outscored 69-19.

