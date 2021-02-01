Auburn football gets commits as signing day nears

After a quiet first month on the recruiting trail, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has added some commitments, one of which offers a true early victory for the Tigers.
Tennessee’s loss was Auburn’s gain on Sunday night, as former Volunteers offensive tackle commit Colby Smith committed to the Tigers after backing off his commitment on Jan. 18 in the aftermath of Jeremy Pruitt’s firing in Knoxville. Smith’s impending signing with Auburn will also reunite him with Will Friend, who was the Volunteers’ offensive line coach when Smith committed last May.
The addition of the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Smith not only gives Auburn a future offensive tackle, but it is a step in the right direction as Harsin begins his reclamation project on the Tigers’ offensive line.
It was no secret Auburn’s offensive line was a major issue in 2020, and there were multiple reasons why.
Auburn lost four of its five starting linemen from 2019, and the limited preparation leading into the 2020 season did not help the situation. It’s only fair to point out – as then head coach Gus Malzahn did multiple times – that Auburn did not have the same five starting linemen in any week during fall camp, which made getting guys comfortable at their positions and with the other four players on the line a difficult challenge.
Auburn also reasonably opted to play seven different linemen to open the season to ensure players were ready to step up in case someone had to be held out due to COVID protocol.
The situation on the line only grew more increasingly difficult as the year went on.
Auburn seemed settled in with a lineup consisting of left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm when Council suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game against Ole Miss. The exit of Council, who had transferred in from Akron, opened the door for Keiondre Jones, and toward the end of the year Jackson and Hamm fought through injuries and were replaced at times by Austin Troxell and Brenden Coffey.
While it’s fair to factor in the lack of time to gel as well as injuries, Auburn’s offensive line was undeniably inconsistent in 2020, and as a result so was the offense.
There were times that sophomore quarterback Bo Nix was noticeably uncomfortable in the pocket, and down the stretch it led to moments of Nix perceiving the pending pressure before it had even arrived. The offensive line simply had no chance in Auburn’s two biggest losses as far as scoring differential against then-No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama, as the line failed to open up much running room and was overpowered in pass protection during games that the Tigers were outscored 69-19.
Harsin acknowledged the need on the offensive line on Jan. 21, his first press conference since he was introduced as head coach. When asked about the Tigers' recruiting needs, he listed off several positions, though offensive line was the first to come out of his mouth.
Smith’s signing won’t solve that talent discrepancy by itself – he’s considered a four-star recruit per 247 Sports but a three-star according to the site’s composite score, which averages the ratings of 247, Rivals and ESPN. But his addition is a notable positive, especially given how poorly Auburn has recruited high school tackles as of late.
If Smith signs as expected, he’ll become the first tackle to sign with Auburn out of high school since Cameron Stutts – who now plays guard – did so in 2018. The Tigers didn’t sign any tackles in 2019 then added two in 2020 but both from the junior-college level in Coffey and Kilian Zierer, the latter of whom did not appear in a game last fall.
JUCO linebacker commits: The new Auburn coaching staff added another recruit for the class of 2021 Monday, as inside linebacker Joko Willis committed to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Willis chose Auburn over offers from five other schools, including Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Willis comes from the junior college ranks at Independence Community College, making him the third Auburn player to come from Independence the last year following defensive tackle Marquis Burks and cornerback Kamal Hadden.
Willis was previously at Troup County High School, where he was a teammate of Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson.
Willis is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite rating. Per the same metrics, he is the sixth-best junior college recruit from Georgia and the second-best inside linebacker recruit at that level.
Willis did not play in 2020, as there was no junior college season due to the pandemic.
2022 QB commits: Holden Geriner, a class of 2022 quarterback from Savannah, Georgia, committed to Auburn on Monday over offers from 12 other schools, including LSU, Georgia and Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Geriner becomes the Tigers’ third commit in next year’s recruiting class and the first addition to that group since Harsin took over on Dec. 22.
Geriner is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 45th overall player in the state of Georgia and the 29th overall pro-style quarterback for the class of 2022.
Geriner is fresh off a successful junior season at Benedictine Military School in Savannah. Per MaxPreps, Geriner completed 179 passes on 264 attempts for 2,770 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games. The Cadets posted a 9-3 record in 2020 and reached the Class AAAA semifinals.