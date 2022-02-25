Auburn football legend Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at 59

“Pound for pound one of the greatest all-purpose players to play the game of football,” Agee said of James through the university. “Always put the team first. He was one of the reasons why I came to Auburn.

“He showed me what the Auburn family, the Auburn team, was all about on my official visit.”

Together, they showed the world what Auburn was all about. Auburn’s SEC championship in 1983 was the first of four conference titles the Tigers won under Dye.

James, meanwhile, headed in the 1984 NFL Draft to the San Diego Chargers, where he shined like a player ahead of his time and broke the league record for all-purpose yards in 1985. He was a threat running the ball, in the return came, and as a receiver out of the backfield.

In 1985 he set the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back at 1,027, and the record stood for 14 years until it was broken by Marshall Fault in 1999.

His record for all-purpose yards in a single season, at 2,535 yards, stood until 2000.

‘Little Train’ James was listed in NFL programs as 5-foot-7, but in a story from the Chargers organization posted in 2003, he admitted he played closer to 5-foot-5.75.