Auburn football legend Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at 59

A Hall of Famer known for playing larger than life, Lionel ‘Little Train’ James died Friday, Auburn University shared.
He was 59.
James at 5-foot-6 starred in the Auburn football backfield in the early 1980’s, a speedster who flashed across the field like the lightning to Bo Jackson’s thunder. He was a captain on the Tigers team that won the SEC championship in 1983 — marking the program’s first conference championship in 26 years.
“Lionel James defined Auburn football for a generation,” former Auburn athletics director David Housel said in a story on the university website.
James was inducted in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. He rushed for 2,068 yards in his career at Auburn from 1980-83.
He was recruited to Auburn by Doug Barfield. He stuck with the program after his freshman season in 1980 became Barfield’s last at Auburn, then he met incoming Auburn coach Pat Dye, who had different ideas for the program and a wishbone offense.
James became Dye’s leading rusher in the coach’s first season in 1981. A year later, Jackson came to Auburn, and in 1983, the Tigers’ run game was rolling, led by James, Jackson and Tommie Agee.
“Pound for pound one of the greatest all-purpose players to play the game of football,” Agee said of James through the university. “Always put the team first. He was one of the reasons why I came to Auburn.
“He showed me what the Auburn family, the Auburn team, was all about on my official visit.”
Together, they showed the world what Auburn was all about. Auburn’s SEC championship in 1983 was the first of four conference titles the Tigers won under Dye.
James, meanwhile, headed in the 1984 NFL Draft to the San Diego Chargers, where he shined like a player ahead of his time and broke the league record for all-purpose yards in 1985. He was a threat running the ball, in the return came, and as a receiver out of the backfield.
In 1985 he set the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back at 1,027, and the record stood for 14 years until it was broken by Marshall Fault in 1999.
His record for all-purpose yards in a single season, at 2,535 yards, stood until 2000.
‘Little Train’ James was listed in NFL programs as 5-foot-7, but in a story from the Chargers organization posted in 2003, he admitted he played closer to 5-foot-5.75.
“You get to the point where you just say, ‘I’m going to prove to them I can do it,’” James said in the story.
James was from Albany, Ga. Auburn said he passed after a lengthy battle with illness.
“Lionel James — the Little Engine That Could. All of the things you want to think Auburn football is about, Lionel James summarized,” Housel said. “He wasn’t big in stature, but he was big in heart, and he symbolized Auburn football for a generation or more.”