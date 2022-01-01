Auburn football picks up big commitment from lineman in 2023 class

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joiner’s play defensively earned him first team ASWA All-State honors this fall.

While Joiner’s athleticism caught many college coaches’ attentions, Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge lauded Joiner for his unselfish play this season.

Joiner played offensive tackle as a freshman on Oxford’s state title-winning 2019 team then moved inside to guard in 2020. He transferred to Auburn High before his junior year, and upon arrival he moved to the defensive line to balance a Tigers team that was loaded up front offensively.

"He went over to that side, played on that side the entire year and just did a great job of getting that inside push that we needed and playing that position where we had to have somebody step up and play," Etheredge said. "He moves extremely well and is very strong. When he gets his hands on you, you're pretty much done. He's one of those kids who does a lot of things very well."

Joiner explained his commitment ceremony Saturday represented a dream come true, and having everyone he loves in attendance only made the day more special. He took photos after the fact with plenty of friends and family – including Harris and Gordon, both of whom Joiner credited with helping recruit him to the Tigers.