Auburn football picks up big commitment from lineman in 2023 class

Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner will be staying home to play college football.
Joiner committed to Auburn on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over Georgia and Penn State. The 6-foot-1, 330-pound rising senior becomes Auburn’s first commit in the 2023 class.
"I always wanted to be a Tiger. It's somewhere I want to be. I love Auburn. That's somewhere I want to be – if the coaches did leave, I would want to be there still," Joiner said. "I've been [going through recruiting] since I was in ninth grade, and I feel like it just got overwhelming. It was just about that time that I knew it was right."
If Joiner ultimately signs with Auburn, he’ll be the Tigers’ third signee from Auburn High in the last two classes. Linebacker Powell Gordon and offensive lineman Eston Harris signed with the Tigers in the 2022 class.
Joiner is considered to be a four-star recruit per 247Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Joiner is the 16th overall recruit in the state of Alabama and the 14th interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.
Joiner is projected to be a center at the next level, but he was a strong defensive lineman for Auburn High in 2020. The Oxford transfer had 80 tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 22 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as part of a Tigers defense that allowed just under 17 points per game in 2021.
Joiner’s play defensively earned him first team ASWA All-State honors this fall.
While Joiner’s athleticism caught many college coaches’ attentions, Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge lauded Joiner for his unselfish play this season.
Joiner played offensive tackle as a freshman on Oxford’s state title-winning 2019 team then moved inside to guard in 2020. He transferred to Auburn High before his junior year, and upon arrival he moved to the defensive line to balance a Tigers team that was loaded up front offensively.
"He went over to that side, played on that side the entire year and just did a great job of getting that inside push that we needed and playing that position where we had to have somebody step up and play," Etheredge said. "He moves extremely well and is very strong. When he gets his hands on you, you're pretty much done. He's one of those kids who does a lot of things very well."
Joiner explained his commitment ceremony Saturday represented a dream come true, and having everyone he loves in attendance only made the day more special. He took photos after the fact with plenty of friends and family – including Harris and Gordon, both of whom Joiner credited with helping recruit him to the Tigers.
Joiner explained his commitment was another step toward his lifelong goal of playing in the NFL, though he acknowledged he has plenty of work ahead to make that a reality. As Auburn’s first commitment in the 2023 class, Joiner made it clear he’s willing to work to make sure he has company before much longer.